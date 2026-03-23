Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Announces Updated Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call

BROADVIEW, Ill., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods, today announced an updated schedule for its conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results.

The Company will now publish its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, and host an investor conference call on April 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Interested participants may join the call online or by phone using the access information below. A Q&A segment will follow the prepared remarks and address questions submitted in advance.

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https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82660754171?pwd=F1EOT23LkiPcrH3dB0irUZkJ9UPPWG.1

Meeting ID: 826 6075 4171

Passcode: 254779

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About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world’s best artisan food makers with top professional chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests. Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.