Fiverr Launches AI Video Hub as a New Class of Directors Challenges the Hollywood Production Model





LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) today launched a dedicated AI Video Hub , bringing together a curated roster of the world's top AI video directors and giving brands a direct path to commission cinema-quality commercials, social content, and brand films, bypassing the traditional production infrastructure that has defined brand video for decades.

The launch comes as demand accelerates. Searches for AI video creation grew 66% in the second half of 2025, according to Fiverr's latest Business Trends Index . But the real shift isn't about tools. For years, producing high-quality brand video meant navigating the same model Hollywood popularized: large production crews, agency oversight, lengthy timelines, and budgets that locked out most businesses. A new class of independent AI directors is dismantling that model, delivering work that rivals traditional studio and big-agency output while operating as solo creators or small teams.

To mark the hub's launch, Fiverr erected an installation on a hillside overlooking the 101 near Cahuenga and Lakeridge, spelling out the name of AI video director Billy Boman in letters 30 feet tall and 230 feet wide. The structure echoes one of Los Angeles's most iconic landmarks, a fitting provocation from a company betting that the future of brand storytelling won't be built in Hollywood's image.

Boman, based in Stockholm, has directed AI video work for Google, Universal Music Group, YouTube, and Klarna. He's one of a growing class of independent directors delivering standalone projects and augmenting in-house teams with output that rivals what traditional agencies and studios produce.

The hub also features The Dor Brothers, who created Snoop Dogg's first AI music video , a viral AI film that drew over 20 million views within 48 hours, and brand clients including Hugo Boss and Yamaha; Julien Nicaud, director of the global Dave & Buster's campaign; Too Short for Modeling, whose portfolio spans Dollar Shave Club and Fiverr's own Garry AI campaign, recognized by Adweek and Ad Age; and Jagger Waters, a CapCut creator partner recognized by Adobe, Cannes, and SXSW.

"For decades, brand video has been at the mercy of the Hollywood production playbook: big crews, big agencies, big budgets, and months of lead time," said Matti Yahav, CMO of Fiverr. "That model is breaking. The directors in this hub are producing work that stands next to anything coming out of a traditional studio, and they're doing it faster, leaner, and for a fraction of the cost. We put a 30-foot sign on a hillside in LA because this is where the entertainment industry has always announced what comes next. This is what comes next."





"A year ago, I was constrained by what was technically possible. Now I'm constrained only by what I can imagine, and that changes everything about how a brand can tell its story," said Boman. "My name on that hillside next to one of the most famous landmarks in entertainment history says something about where this industry is heading. The old gatekeepers built incredible things. But the gates are open now, and the directors walking through them don't need a studio lot or a seven-figure budget to deliver at that level."





View the Fiverr AI Video Hub at: www.fiverr.com/ai-video

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We’re shaping the future of work with the world’s leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services—helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.

Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools at fiverr.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok, and Facebook .

Press Contacts

Jenny Chang

press@fiverr.com

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