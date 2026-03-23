Notre Dame de Namur University Achieves 6-Year Reaccreditation from WSCUC

Belmont, CA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) proudly announces that it has received a six-year reaccreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), with no concerns or compliance issues identified. This represents one of the highest levels of reaffirmation awarded by WSCUC and underscores the University’s academic quality, institutional integrity, and commitment to continuous improvement.

The comprehensive review process evaluated NDNU across multiple dimensions, including student success, academic rigor, governance, financial sustainability, and institutional effectiveness. The Commission’s decision affirms that NDNU meets rigorous accreditation standards. The Commission acknowledged NDNU’s fiscal health, the successful transition to online education through the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, the overall dedication and commitment of faculty, and stakeholder optimism.

“This outcome is a powerful validation of the extraordinary work of our faculty, staff, leadership, and Board during a time of significant transformation,” said President Beth Martin, Ph.D. “Achieving a full six-year accreditation with no concerns speaks to the strength of our academic programs, our student-centered mission, and our commitment to innovation as we reimagine NDNU for the future. We are deeply proud of this milestone and grateful to our entire community for their dedication.”

The reaffirmation comes as NDNU continues to evolve into a modern, graduate and degree completion institution, expanding access to high-quality education for diverse populations through its on-line and hybrid degree programs.

Interim Provost Dr. Greg Zubacz emphasized the academic significance of the achievement:

“This recognition from WSCUC reflects the quality, relevance, and integrity of NDNU’s academic offerings. It affirms that our programs are aligned with the needs of today’s learners and workforce, while remaining grounded in our mission and values. Our faculty’s commitment to excellence in teaching, learning, and assessment has been central to this success.”

WSCUC accreditation is a critical marker of institutional quality and effectiveness, ensuring that universities meet high standards of performance and accountability. A full six-year reaffirmation without concern is a distinct achievement.

This milestone reinforces NDNU’s momentum as it advances strategic priorities focused on innovation, student success, and long-term sustainability.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s degrees in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu