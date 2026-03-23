Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Approaches Binance Listing While Cardano Price Prediction Eyes Strong Recovery

Dubai, UAE, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just entered the last preparation window before its Binance listing, and the presale has turned into the fastest filling token sale of 2026 with rounds closing in days because experienced investors know that presale pricing is where the biggest returns in crypto get made.

On the other side of today’s crypto news, the cardano price prediction is drawing attention again as ADA reclaimed $0.26 on a 60% volume jump, the SEC classified it as a digital commodity on March 17, and the Midnight mainnet is confirmed for launch before month end according to U.Today.

This article breaks down how Pepeto and the cardano price prediction ended up in the same crypto news conversation and why the connection between the two matters for anyone positioning a portfolio in 2026.

Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Listing Approaches While the Cardano Price Prediction Points to Recovery

ADA carries genuine bullish catalysts for the first time this cycle. The Midnight sidechain launches its mainnet this month with privacy tools, DeFi TVL just hit a record 520 million ADA after USDCx captured 36% of on chain stablecoin volume, and the Van Rossem hard fork with new Plutus functions is days away according to CoinMarketCap. Cardano at $0.26 after falling from $0.45 looks discounted, and analyst recovery targets between $1.80 and $2.20 represent a solid 7x for patient holders.

What that picture leaves out is the usage gap. Cardano collected $1,577 in fees over the last 24 hours while Ethereum processed over $77,000 on the same day, and active wallets sit around 30,000 daily compared to 700,000 on Ethereum. The technology is improving but adoption has not followed, and even if the cardano price prediction reaches $2, ADA at that market cap no longer offers the kind of returns that reshape a portfolio for someone entering today.

That gap is why investors targeting the largest gains are pairing ADA with the new crypto offering the most growth potential, and the new crypto approaching the Binance listing Pepeto is the one drawing the heaviest capital, which is exactly why it keeps appearing alongside the cardano price prediction in every serious crypto news conversation right now.

Why Pepeto Is the New Crypto Getting the Attention That Cardano Spent Seven Years Building Toward

The cardano price prediction stays range bound according to crypto news in March 2026, but Pepeto is pulling serious money for reasons that go beyond meme culture.

The exchange architecture explains why capital is moving this fast, and the team behind it laid out exactly what the protocol does. "PepetoSwap operates as the first unified liquidity protocol executing trades on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through one zero fee engine where AI screens every listed token for manipulation code. Traders get instant execution with no gas costs, cross chain transfers with no external bridges, and automatic fraud detection that catches bad contracts before they enter the order book," said a senior developer on the Pepeto team with prior experience at Binance Exchange.

What makes this Ethereum based crypto impossible to dismiss is what community force alone has accomplished without any tools at all. Pepe coin turned early holders into millionaires on zero products and reached $11 billion in market cap. The person behind the Pepe coin now leads Pepeto. "Comparing Pepeto to Pepe coin makes the edge obvious," said one analyst tracking the project. "Pepeto has everything that drove Pepe coin higher combined with real trading infrastructure in a market running at much higher volume. Reaching anything less than what Pepe coin did without a single product wouldn’t make any sense."

Crypto news covering Pepe coin price history shows that $5,000 at presale pricing became $750,000 at the all time high, and anyone who missed that entry has been waiting for a second chance ever since. Pepeto is that second chance, built by the same person, except with real exchange tools that Pepe coin never had, and the potential from here could be even greater. Once you see those numbers next to the cardano price prediction and its years-long timeline to reach $2, the choice between the two becomes obvious.

Conclusion

The crypto news, the cardano price prediction, and ADA upgrades all signal recovery ahead, and holding ADA for stability makes. But the pattern every cycle repeats is the same. Generational wealth in crypto was never built by purchasing a large cap at the bottom and being patient. It was built by adding the right new crypto before the crowd arrived into the portfolio, and everything in this article points to Pepeto as that project right now. The presale keeps filling at a pace that only shows up when the people inside already know what happens next.

Once Pepeto lists the entry price vanishes permanently, the same way Pepe coin early pricing disappeared overnight while many got out with returns every crypto trader dreams about.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the cardano price prediction for 2026 according to the crypto news?

The Midnight mainnet launch, record 520 million ADA in DeFi TVL, and the SEC commodity ruling give the cardano price prediction real catalysts, with analyst recovery targets sitting between $1.80 and $2.20 from the current $0.26.

Is Pepeto a better new crypto than Cardano right now?

Pepeto offers presale access to an Ethereum based crypto approaching a Binance listing, while Cardano generated just $1,577 in fees per day after seven years of building.



