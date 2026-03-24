Xtra Introduces Full Creator Camera Lineup Alongside Spring Promotion

WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As component costs continue to rise across the consumer electronics industry, driving upward pressure on device pricing, Xtra has launched a limited-time spring promotion across online and offline channels in the United States, running from March 25 to March 31. Through the campaign, the company aims to deliver creator-focused cameras with strong value to U.S. creators seeking dedicated imaging tools.





The promotion offers discounts of up to 35% across Xtra’s full portfolio, including the Xtra 360, Xtra Muse, Xtra Atto, Xtra Edge Pro, and Xtra Edge. Among them, the Xtra Muse is positioned as a key model for vloggers, combining ease of use, strong portrait rendering, and low-light performance in a compact form factor. It stands as a competitive option within its segment.

Xtra develops action, gimbal, 360, and wearable cameras designed for a wide range of shooting scenarios. The campaign highlights Xtra’s multi-form product lineup, which addresses different creator needs from immersive capture to lightweight, everyday recording.





Among the featured devices, the Xtra 360 supports high-resolution 360-degree video suited for activities such as outdoor sports and live events. The Xtra Muse targets vloggers and mobile creators, combining 3-axis mechanical stabilization with a large sensor to enable stable footage and improved low-light performance in dynamic environments.

For more compact use cases, the Xtra Atto is positioned as a wearable camera designed for extended recording and point-of-view content. Priced more accessibly than several comparable models in its category, it offers a competitive option for users evaluating compact cameras, while its lightweight design and magnetic mounting system enable hands-free shooting across everyday and on-the-go scenarios.





The Xtra Edge series, meanwhile, is built for action-oriented use, combining a lightweight form factor with consistent image performance, making it suitable for sports and fast-paced environments where portability and durability are essential.





By aligning its full product lineup under a single promotional window, Xtra aims to lower the barrier to entry for dedicated cameras. The campaign comes at a time when more creators are re-evaluating dedicated imaging devices as an alternative to smartphone-based production.

More information can be found through Xtra’s official channels or by contacting the team at marketing@xtra-us.com:

Thread: @xtratech_official

Instagram: @xtratech_official

TikTok: @xtra_direct

YouTube: @XTRATech_Official

Facebook: XTRA

X: @xtracameras

LinkedIn: Xtra-tech

About Xtra

Xtra is an independent imaging technology company based in Delaware, United States, focused on developing tools that enable creators to capture high-quality content with greater flexibility.

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