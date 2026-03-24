Crown Guard Capital LLC Executes $17.82MM Rescue Financing, Saving Boca Raton Multifamily Development from Imminent Foreclosure in Boca Raton, FL





LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a high-stakes, time-sensitive transaction highlighting both urgency and opportunity in today’s real estate market, Crown Guard Capital LLC has successfully executed a $17.82 million foreclosure bailout, rescuing a partially completed multifamily development in Boca Raton just days before a scheduled foreclosure sale. The financing not only preserved the developer’s equity but repositioned a stalled asset for successful completion. The property, a 68-unit boutique multifamily community, was designed to stand out within Boca Raton’s competitive rental landscape. Featuring modern coastal architecture, oversized private terraces, resort-style amenities, and curated communal spaces, the project was positioned to meet growing demand for high-end rental living in South Florida.

Despite strong fundamentals and a prime location within a high-demand corridor with limited new supply, the project encountered significant headwinds. Construction delays, rising material costs, and contractor disruptions extended timelines and strained the budget. As delays mounted, interest reserves were depleted, and the original loan structured under more favorable market conditions became unsustainable. The existing lender, facing increased exposure amid tightening credit markets, initiated foreclosure proceedings. At default, approximately $14 million remained outstanding. With foreclosure imminent, the sponsor required a capital partner capable of acting quickly while recognizing the asset’s intrinsic value. Crown Guard Capital was engaged with a clear objective: stabilize the project immediately and preserve ownership.

The firm mobilized rapidly, initiating a comprehensive underwriting process within days. Despite the accelerated timeline, Crown Guard maintained its disciplined, data-driven approach, analyzing:

Construction progress and cost-to-complete requirements

Market rents and absorption trends in Boca Raton

Comparable Class-A multifamily assets

Sponsor experience and remaining equity position

The conclusion was clear: the asset was not fundamentally flawed, but temporarily impaired, with strong potential upon completion. Crown Guard structured a $17.82 million, 24-month bridge loan at a 10.5% interest rate, specifically designed to both halt foreclosure and fully capitalize the project through completion:

$14 million was used to satisfy the existing lender and immediately stop foreclosure proceedings

$3.82 million was allocated toward construction completion, finishing capital, and stabilization costs.

The loan structure also included built-in interest reserves, providing the borrower with sufficient runway to complete construction without additional financial pressure. From initial engagement to closing, Crown Guard Capital executed the transaction in just 15 business days, a speed that proved critical in preserving the asset. This combination of institutional-grade underwriting and rapid execution enabled the firm to step in where traditional lenders could not.

“This transaction reflects exactly where we add the most value,” said a spokesperson for Crown Guard Capital. “We focus on fundamentally sound assets experiencing temporary disruption. By moving decisively and structuring thoughtfully, we’re able to protect equity and create a clear path forward.”

With financing secured, construction has resumed and the project is advancing toward completion. Early leasing activity indicates strong market demand, reaffirming the development’s original positioning. This transaction reinforces Crown Guard Capital’s role as more than a capital provider it is a strategic partner in critical moments. Through speed, precision, and conviction, the firm transformed a near-foreclosure scenario into a revitalized opportunity for success.

About Crown Guard Capital LLC

Crown Guard Capital LLC is a private real estate investment and lending firm specializing in bridge financing, rescue capital, and complex credit situations nationwide. Known for its disciplined underwriting and reliable execution, the firm delivers tailored capital solutions when timing and certainty matter most.

Media Contact

805-242-6162

larkin@crownguardcapital.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9ac6849-3864-41fc-9976-19ca1fdf0f4b