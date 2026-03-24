DR H Unveils the WUJI Smart Ring - Taking Smart Wearables to the Next Level of Fashion

HONG KONG, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When technology meets aesthetics at fingertips, smart wearables are being redefined. DR H, a brand focused on fashion-forward smart wearables, officially introduced its latest product line: the WUJI Smart Ring.





The First Smart Ring with a Fine Jewelry Design Language



Breaking through the monotony of smart ring design, DR H partnered with aesthetic director Alan Chan to create the WUJI Smart Ring, elevating wearable tech into high fashion. Guided by his “Oriental Passion Western Harmony” philosophy, WUJI adopts a fine-jewelry design language with a polished or brushed 925 silver square base and a 60-facet briolette centerpiece set with 24 gems. Offered in Silver, Azure, and Ruby, the circle-and-square composition blends Eastern symmetry with modern elegance, inspired by the Eastern concept of “Heaven Round, Earth Square.” Crafted to rigorous jewelry standards, WUJI conceals advanced technology behind an elegant aesthetic, transforming health management into a stylish lifestyle and a medium of self-expression for modern women.





Intelligent Core Beneath a Brilliant Exterior



DR H knows stunning design isn't enough in the high-end market. It offers comprehensive health tracking—heart rate, nighttime blood oxygen, body temperature, menstrual cycles—and multidimensional sleep analysis and stress assessment. It includes nearly 10 fitness modes, such as social dancing, Pilates, and yoga, and combines health monitoring with an upscale lifestyle.





DR H aims to turn health data into actionable insights and guidance. Its DR HHH App features “TAIJI Girl,” a personalized health management tool that uses over a million journal sources to provide daily tips. It also offers services like mindfulness, sleep aids, and counseling, creating a comprehensive health ecosystem. This simultaneous advancement in technology and service ecosystem allows DR H to deliver an unprecedented, user-centric experience in the fashion wearable space.



The WUJI Smart Ring – WUJI Color Series is now officially available across all DR H sales channels. The brand plans to introduce more design variations in the future, continuously expanding the aesthetic boundaries of smart wearables.

Through WUJI, DR H elevated a product into a new category of tech jewelry, guiding the industry toward higher sophistication, deeper emotional value, and modern fashion. Cutting-edge tech will eventually integrate more smoothly into our daily lives, supporting our physical and mental well-being.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Shirley Xu

Website: https://www.doctorhhh.shop

Email: sales@doctorhhh.com

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