Technip Energies convenes its 2026 Annual General Meeting

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) announces the publication of the convening notice for its annual general meeting, which will be held on May 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CEST in Schiphol, The Netherlands.

The convening notice, agenda and explanatory notes, as well as other relevant meeting documents are available at:

https://investors.technipenergies.com/shareholder-information/agm

Technip Energies’ 2025 Annual Report is available at:

https://investors.technipenergies.com/shareholder-information/reports-and-presentations

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89 Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne





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