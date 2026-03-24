Aspo Plc Stock Exchange Release March 24, 2026 at 10.00 EET

Aspo’s Annual Review 2025 has been published

Aspo Plc’s Annual Review 2025 has been published on the company’s website aspo.com. The Annual Review, including the Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements 2025, is available in English and Finnish.

As part of the Board of Directors’ Report, Aspo publishes the Sustainability Statement, which is based on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The audit firm Deloitte Oy has assured the Sustainability Statement at a limited assurance level.

The Consolidated Financial Statements are published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Statements is available separately in XHTML format in which the primary statements and the notes to the financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Deloitte Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Aspo’s ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Aspo has also published its Corporate Governance Statement 2025 and Remuneration Report for 2025, which are also available on the company’s website.

Aspo’s Annual Review, as well as the ESEF report, Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report are attached to this release.

Aspo Plc



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

www.aspo.com





For more information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses – ESL Shipping and Telko – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation

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