Company announcement no. 6 - 26
24 March 2026
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|68,789
|11,622,422
|17 March 2026
|9,500
|167.4
|1,589,887
|18 March 2026
|16,000
|168.5
|2,695,774
|19 March 2026
|11,881
|162.7
|1,932,753
|20 March 2026
|15,619
|158.5
|2,475,629
|23 March 2026
|9,555
|151.3
|1,445,272
|Accumulated under the program
|131,344
|21,761,737
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 552,748 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.44% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
+45 42 12 80 99
sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com
Attachments