Mach Industries Selects Nominal to Run Test Infrastructure for Its Next-Generation Strike and Surveillance Systems

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominal, the connected test and operations platform for complex hardware systems, today announced that Mach Industries , developer of next-generation unmanned systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Special Operations Command, has selected Nominal as its engineering, test and operations data infrastructure. The partnership spans Mach's entire development arc — from early flight test through high-rate production at Forge, its flagship manufacturing facility in Huntington Beach.

Mach Industries designs and produces unmanned systems, including Viper, its jet-powered vertical-takeoff UAV; Glide, a high-altitude precision strike platform; and Stratos, a persistent stratospheric platform for customers including the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Special Operations Command. As Mach's program portfolio expanded and flight test tempo increased, its engineering teams needed a way to ingest and compare test data across distributed teams and facilities without losing the traceability that active DoW programs demand.

With Nominal, Mach's engineers ingest test data from each flight and ground run in seconds, enabling real-time, post-test review and cross-run comparison from a unified platform. Engineering teams use Nominal's automated checks and workbooks to define what "good" looks like and to flag anomalies early, before they compound across a growing fleet of systems. As Mach advances toward higher flight test cadence and scales manufacturing at Forge, next phases of the partnership will bring automated go/no-go reporting and direct requirements-to-test traceability — the connective tissue between what a system is supposed to do and what it actually did during testing. Nominal supports Mach’s rapid “fly-fix-fly” cycles with rigor, enabling the delivery of breakthrough capabilities at the speed of operational relevance.

The Mach partnership extends Nominal's footprint into next-generation aerial and strike programs and reinforces a pattern the company has seen across its customer base: the teams moving fastest are also the most disciplined about data.The partnership also demonstrates that speed and rigor are not in tension, but compound when teams have the right data foundation.

"Mach is building some of the most capable unmanned systems in the world, and they're building them fast. Nominal gives their engineers the data infrastructure to match that pace without cutting corners on rigor," said Cameron McCord, CEO and co-founder of Nominal.

"National security depends on America's ability to field asymmetric capability faster than adversaries can respond. Nominal helps us compress the loop between test and production so we can do exactly that," said Ethan Thornton, founder and CEO of Mach Industries.

The Nominal platform connects data across simulation runs, bench tests, and live flight telemetry, giving Mach's engineers a consistent analytical environment regardless of test phase or location. As Mach scales flight test tempo and brings Forge online for high-rate production, Nominal's connected test infrastructure provides the traceability layer that links component performance to system-level outcomes, from simulators to the factory floor to the field.

About Mach Industries

Founded in 2023, Mach Industries is a defense manufacturing company headquartered in Huntington Beach, California. The company develops advanced unmanned systems and the manufacturing infrastructure to scale their production. By vertically integrating weapons, propulsion, and manufacturing, Mach delivers the speed, adaptability, and resilience required to preserve the allied edge in an increasingly contested world. For more information, please visit us at machindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

About Nominal

Founded in 2022, Nominal is built on the belief that learning from tests faster than the threat is how the United States builds lasting technological advantage. By turning testing into a continuous, secure source of truth across complex programs, Nominal helps the government and its partners field mission-critical systems with speed and confidence. For more information, visit nominal.io . Follow Nominal on LinkedIn and X .



