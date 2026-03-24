HONG KONG, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benford Investment Limited today announced the launch of its new U.S.-focused artificial intelligence (AI) investment fund, providing global investors with structured access to high-growth AI companies. The fund launch coincides with a significant increase in international capital flows into U.S. AI markets, highlighting the country’s position as a leading hub for AI innovation, development, and commercialization.

Over the past year, investor interest in AI-driven companies has accelerated, fueled by breakthroughs in machine learning, generative AI, automation, and enterprise software solutions. Benford Investment Limited’s fund seeks to help investors capitalize on these trends by targeting U.S. firms driving AI adoption across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

“AI is no longer a speculative sector; it has become a core driver of economic transformation,” said a spokesperson for Benford Investment Limited. “Our new fund allows investors worldwide to participate in the U.S. AI growth story with confidence, supported by our research-driven insights and strategic investment approach.”

Key factors influencing the fund’s strategy include:

Strong performance of AI-focused equities and technology indices

Advancements in generative AI and large language models

Increasing enterprise adoption across multiple industries

Government and private sector investment in AI infrastructure





Benford Investment Limited noted that the concentration of leading AI companies in the U.S. creates a powerful network effect, attracting talent, innovation, and capital at scale. The fund will also consider opportunities arising from ongoing mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in the technology sector.

While the outlook for AI investment remains highly positive, the firm encourages a diversified approach and careful analysis of risks, including market volatility, regulatory developments, and evolving competition.

About Benford Investment Limited

Benford Investment Limited is a global investment advisory firm providing market intelligence, portfolio strategies, and research-driven insights to institutional and private clients worldwide.

Media Contact:

info@benfordinvest.com

Offices:

Hong Kong: 18 Wetlands Rd, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong (One Island East)

Japan: 1 Chrome-1-88 Oyodonaka, Kita Ward, Osaka 561-6023, Japan

Luxembourg: 37, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg





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