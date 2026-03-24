Impact Analytics® Named in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guides for Retail Forecasting, Allocation and Replenishment Solutions

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics®, the AI-native leader in retail planning and inventory optimization, today announced its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in two Gartner® research reports: the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Forecasting, Allocation and Replenishment Solutions: Short Life Cycle Products and the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Forecasting, Allocation and Replenishment Solutions: Long-Life-Cycle Products. Both reports were authored by Gartner Senior Director Analyst, Jonathan Kutner.

According to the research: “Gartner defines retail forecasting, allocation, and replenishment solutions as software platforms that predict demand, optimize inventory distribution, and automate replenishment across stores, distribution centers, and digital channels for short life cycle products such as seasonal goods or trend‑driven apparel.”

“We are proud to be represented in these Gartner Market Guides,” said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Impact Analytics. “Retailers are managing unprecedented complexity across unified commerce environments. Our AI-native platform enables them to respond faster to demand shifts, allocate inventory intelligently, and protect margins while improving product availability.”

Market Validation for AI-Driven Inventory Planning

Retailers are rapidly replacing spreadsheet-based inventory planning and disconnected tools with AI-driven platforms that unify forecasting, allocation, and replenishment decisions. These modern solutions help synchronize inventory across stores, distribution centers, and e-commerce operations while enabling faster response to demand volatility.

Traditional planning approaches often produce inventory imbalances, excess stock in some locations and stockouts in others, resulting in lost sales and margin erosion. AI-driven platforms address this challenge by automating daily planning decisions, improving forecast accuracy, and orchestrating inventory flows across complex retail networks.

Gartner states that: “AI assistants are evolving into true AI agents that not only highlight issues but can also take controlled action on low‑risk planning tasks. Planners retain oversight through approvals and audit trails, while agents automate routine adjustments, delivering faster, more consistent and more productive inventory decisions.”

Key industry shifts include:

AI-driven demand forecasting at SKU and store levels

Unified inventory planning across stores, distribution centers, and digital channels

Embedded AI assistants that accelerate planning workflows

Continuous planning models that dynamically respond to new demand signals

Integrated forecasting, allocation, and replenishment to improve service levels and margin performance



InventorySmart®: AI-Native Forecasting, Allocation, and Replenishment

Impact Analytics was included in both reports with its InventorySmart® platform, which helps retailers forecast demand, optimize inventory distribution, and automate replenishment decisions across complex retail networks.

InventorySmart® combines advanced machine learning, unified commerce inventory visibility, and intelligent automation to help retailers improve availability while minimizing excess inventory and markdown risk.

Key capabilities include:

AI-driven demand forecasting at SKU, store, and channel levels

Intelligent allocation optimization across store and distribution networks

Automated replenishment aligned to real-time demand signals

Unified inventory orchestration across stores, DCs, and e-commerce

Scenario simulation and exception-based planning workflows

AI assistants that guide planners and automate routine decisions

Helping Retailers Operate Faster and Smarter

“Retailers can no longer rely on static forecasts or manual planning cycles,” added Agrawal. “They need platforms that continuously sense demand, automate operational decisions, and optimize inventory across the network. Our AI-native platform gives retailers the speed, precision, and visibility needed to operate more profitably in today’s dynamic environment.”

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About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics leveraging agentic AI. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and learn more at www.impactanalytics.ai .

Media Contact:

Maggie Williams Dryden

Vice President, Global Head of Marketing

maggie.dryden@impactanalytics.co