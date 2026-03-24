11:11 Systems’ Johnny Carpenter Named 2026 CRN EMEA Channel Leader

Honoured for Driving Channel Growth and Advancing Cyber Resilience Across EMEA

London, UK, 24th March, 2026 –11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, proudly announced today that CRN UK, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Johnny Carpenter, VP of Channels and Alliances EMEA, in the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Leaders EMEA list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Johnny Carpenter brings nearly three decades of experience in IT, with a career defined by solving complex cloud, security and network challenges. Known for his strong commercial judgement and sharp market awareness, he has consistently helped organisations across EMEA navigate an evolving technology landscape, cultivating trusted relationships with partners, technical leaders and customers across diverse industries.

These partnerships have shaped his understanding of the trends, risks and strategic considerations influencing today’s threat landscape. Johnny has been instrumental in helping partners strengthen cyber resilience and accelerate cloud and network modernisation, delivering measurable value for customers while driving new growth opportunities across the channel.

“This recognition is a powerful testament to the trust our partners place in us and the results we achieve together. At 11:11, our commitment to the channel runs deep. We succeed by empowering our partners with the technology, expertise and support they need to deliver exceptional outcomes for their customers. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, and even more excited about what we’ll accomplish next,” said Johnny Carpenter, vice president of Channels and Alliances EMEA at 11:11 Systems.

According to Moosa Matariyeh, vice president of Global Channels at 11:11 Systems, “Johnny’s leadership has been instrumental in elevating our channel strategy across EMEA. His ability to combine deep technical insight with a relentless focus on partner success sets a standard that inspires our entire organisation. This recognition reflects the strength of the relationships he has built and the trust he has earned across the channel community.”

The annual CRN Channel Leaders EMEA list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"As my team and I reviewed this year’s Channel Leaders EMEA entries, one thing came through loud and clear: a deep, long‑standing respect for the channel community. We want to thank these Channel Leaders for being so open about both their strategies, and what drives them as people. Across EMEA’s diverse markets and many years of change, we're proud to recognise their ongoing commitment and the role they continue to play in strengthening the channel,” said Nima Sherpa Green, EMEA Editorial Director, CRN, The Channel Company.

This recognition of Carpenter on CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs EMEA list follows a year of strong momentum for 11:11 Systems, the world’s largest privately held VMware Cloud Service Provider. In 2025, 11:11 was named Global Partner of the Year by HPE Zerto, received the Most Innovative Supplier Award from Telarus and was recognised with the Top Vendor Net Promoter Score (NPS): All Cloud by AVANT. Most recently, in March 2026, 11:11 Systems was named Broadcom VMware Cloud Service Provider Partner of the Year 2025.

CRN’s 2026 Channel Leaders EMEA list will be featured on channelweb.co.uk.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernise, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11’s resilient cloud platform. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.

Media Contacts:

Rolyn Parker

news@1111systems.com

Destiny Gillbee

11-11systems@c8consulting.co.uk

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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The Channel Company

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