Pacvue and Market Performance Group Expand Strategic Partnership to Power Integrated Commerce Operating Model

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue, a leader in AI-powered commerce and retail media technology, and Market Performance Group (MPG), a leading omnichannel commerce agency accelerating profitable brand growth with end-to-end solutions, today announced an expanded strategic partnership designed to deliver a more unified, data-driven approach to commerce, and advance MPG’s integrated commerce operating model.

As part of this expansion, MPG is deepening its integration of Pacvue across its broader commerce infrastructure, connecting retail media, ecommerce operations, and performance analytics into a more integrated and scalable system for its clients. This builds on the companies’ longstanding relationship and reflects a shared commitment to eliminating silos across the commerce lifecycle.

As retail media and ecommerce operations become increasingly fragmented, brands and agencies face growing pressure to deliver a more connected, data-driven approach that enables brands to move faster, make better decisions, and more directly tie media investment to business outcomes. Pacvue enables this shift by unifying data, automation, and measurement in a single platform, empowering MPG to operationalize a more connected commerce strategy at scale.

By leveraging a unified platform approach, MPG enhances visibility across channels, accelerates optimization cycles, and improves the ability to translate insights into action, ultimately driving stronger, more measurable growth for its clients.

“This is about fundamentally improving how we drive growth for our clients,” said Danny Silverman, EVP of Digital Commerce at Market Performance Group. “Commerce today requires media, operations, and analytics to work as one system. By advancing a more integrated model, we are giving our clients faster access to actionable insights, greater operational efficiency, and a clearer connection between investment and results across major retail media ecosystems, including Amazon.”

The expanded partnership also strengthens MPG’s ability to leverage AI-driven automation, real-time data, and advanced analytics to improve performance across the full commerce funnel, from media execution to retail outcomes.

As part of this collaboration, MPG and Pacvue have introduced enhanced mobile capabilities that allow teams to monitor and act on performance in real time. This increased accessibility enables faster decision-making and greater agility in managing campaigns and commerce operations.

“MPG’s expansion with Pacvue reflects a broader shift toward integrated commerce, where media, operations, and analytics work together in one system,” said Melissa Burdick, President and Co-Founder of Pacvue. “We’re proud to power that transformation with technology that helps teams move faster, operate more efficiently, and drive stronger business outcomes.”

This partnership represents a continued investment in building a more connected, AI-enabled commerce ecosystem, designed to help brands navigate complexity and unlock more efficient, profitable growth.

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the only fully integrated Commerce Operating System that seamlessly unifies retail media, commerce management, and advanced measurement to power growth across 100+ global marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. Fueled by industry-leading AI technology, real-time data, and actionable insights, Pacvue’s first-to-market platform enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, increase profitability, drive incrementality, capture market share, and expand their reach throughout the commerce universe – all from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide. Leveraging the combined strengths of Pacvue’s enterprise suite and Helium 10’s SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes. To learn more about Pacvue capabilities, visit www.pacvue.com .

About Market Performance Group

Market Performance Group (MPG) is a leading omnichannel commerce agency delivering end-to-end commerce solutions, from strategy to reality, that accelerate profitable brand growth. MPG’s team—industry leaders from top retailers, CPGs, and digital platforms—connects brands with consumers across the full funnel commerce landscape, delivering right-sized strategies, strategic go-to-market plans, advanced analytics, and deep retailer relationships for exceptional results. To learn more about MPG and its end-to-end capabilities, visit: https://www.marketperformancegroup.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Jermansky

SamsonPR

rachel@samsonpr.com

