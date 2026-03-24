RaceTrac and Atlanta Braves Continue Iconic Partnership With Exciting 2026 Season Lineup

Atlanta, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braves fans who download the RaceTrac Rewards app can claim a free classic breakfast sandwich on March 27 to celebrate the team’s home opener at Truist Park. To redeem this deal fans can activate the discount through the RaceTrac Rewards app and the coupon will be automatically applied at checkout at any participating RaceTrac store in Georgia.

RaceTrac’s Beat the Freeze is also back for the 2026 season. This in-game race against a fan has become a game tradition, making RaceTrac’s The Freeze one of the most recognizable partnership characters in Major League Baseball.

As part of the ongoing partnership, RaceTrac also will offer in-game activations throughout the season including exclusive deals — when the Braves hit a home run during RaceTrac's Home Run Inning, RaceTrac Rewards members in Braves country will be treated to a free small Swirl World the next day.

“It has been 50 years since RaceTrac moved its headquarters to Atlanta, and this marks our 12th season with the Atlanta Braves.” said Jamie Miller, vice president of marketing for RaceTrac. “We’re always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our hometown and have found that connecting with fans beyond the ballpark — through their morning routines and daily conveniences — creates a deeper loyalty.”

RaceTrac has been bringing its Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience to guests since 1934 and proudly operates under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. To find the nearest store location, visit RaceTrac.com . To join the RaceTrac Rewards program , download the free RaceTrac Rewards app on iOS and Android devices.

The Braves home opener is scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026, at 7:15 p.m. at Truist Park against the Kansas City Royals. A fireworks show will follow the game.

Disclaimer: Redeem free classic breakfast sandwich at participating GA stores through the RaceTrac Rewards app on 3/27 only. Limit 1 redemption per Rewards account. Not valid on limited time offers. While supplies last. App terms of use apply.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company’s retail brands include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac’s website at RaceTrac.com.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on BravesVision, with streaming available on Braves.TV. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and X.com/braves.



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