AlphaSense Scales Workflow Automation in Financial Firms and Enterprises with Custom AI Agents and AI-Led Expert Calls

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense , the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced new custom AI agent capabilities, automatically scheduled to deliver insights, that get users from question to answer more efficiently. As the only full-stack market intelligence AI solution that combines purpose-built workflows, trusted content and a domain-specific AI engine – AlphaSense is scaling elite market intelligence for everyone, from junior associates to the C-suite.

From Generative Search and Deep Research, to Financial Data – AlphaSense delivers personalized outcomes rooted in premium and proprietary business content. AlphaSense’s latest capabilities with purpose-built, industry-specific agents address the growing need among enterprises for domain-specific AI that is both trustworthy and scalable. For businesses making market-moving decisions every day, AI agents are informed by AlphaSense’s unmatched intelligence universe, combining structured quantitative financial data with unstructured qualitative content across 500 million business documents in a single, unified platform, enabling a 360-degree view of companies, deals, and markets.

This year, AlphaSense will also continue expanding personalized capabilities with broader data coverage, deeper automation, and new integrations with PowerPoint and Excel that let users build on outputs directly in the places they spend the most time.

“Today’s business professionals demand more than AI-enabled research. If you aren’t acting on new information in real time, you are falling behind,” said Chris Ackerson, Senior Vice President of Product at AlphaSense. “AlphaSense is AI that drives business decisions – a platform that doesn't just answer questions, but synthesizes information and delivers trusted, auditable insights. AlphaSense is automating entire workflows from research and analysis to generating personalized outputs like models, memos, and presentations grounded in the highest quality content, technology, and security to ensure the utmost confidence in every decision.”

“In investing, speed to insight matters just as much as insight itself,” said Artem Fokin, Founder and Portfolio Manager at Caro-Kann Capital. “I rely on AlphaSense Expert Call Services alongside Generative Search and Generative Grid to quickly surface and synthesize expert commentary across dozens of calls, helping me pressure-test core assumptions, spot emerging themes, and eliminate blind spots in an investment thesis. In minutes, I can see patterns across experts, competitors, and markets that would have taken hours to uncover manually and that I couldn’t have replicated using traditional research tools alone. The combination of exclusive expert content and modern LLM-powered workflows is a true force multiplier. It saves time, sharpens my competitive landscaping, and helps me uncover differentiated insights faster, allowing me to move with greater conviction ahead of the rest of the market.”

New, customized agents will enable every user to create decision-ready outputs tailored to their unique workflows and best practices, rooted in trusted financial data, market insights, and expert content.

Custom Agents: In addition to AlphaSense’s library of pre-built workflow agents that, with one click, execute complex tasks like Channel Checks, Earnings Analysis, and Company Primers, users can build personalized, repeatable workflows using natural language that meet their exact, hyper-specific research needs. Users can schedule agents to provide the right information delivered when they need it without any manual steps. Common use cases for custom agents are competitive intelligence, earnings analyses on specific companies, and identifying potential investment opportunities.



In addition to AlphaSense’s library of pre-built workflow agents that, with one click, execute complex tasks like Channel Checks, Earnings Analysis, and Company Primers, using natural language that meet their exact, hyper-specific research needs. Users can schedule agents to provide the right information delivered when they need it without any manual steps. Common use cases for custom agents are competitive intelligence, earnings analyses on specific companies, and identifying potential investment opportunities. AI-Led Expert Calls : Informed by the unmatched depth of the Tegus expert transcript library and the broader universe of premium and proprietary content within AlphaSense, AI-Led Expert Calls introduce a fundamentally new way to conduct primary research with unmatched speed, scale, and built-in compliance safeguards. Designed as a trusted partner for investors and corporate teams alike, the solution leverages an AI Interview Agent that acts as a neutral intermediary – operating under rigorous compliance protocols and customers’ predefined objectives to create a layer of separation that helps mitigate Material Non-Public Information (MNPI) risk. Users simply define their research goals, select from a list of custom-sourced experts, and the AI Interview agent – powered by Tegus Expert Insights’ world-class expert network and AlphaSense’s domain-specific intelligence – conducts the call, generates a transcript, and delivers a concise summary of key takeaways in a fraction of the traditional turnaround time. The result is on-demand primary research that enables organizations to scale research volume without a linear increase in cost or compliance burden. These AI-led sessions complement the unmatched depth of AlphaSense’s premium, investor-led calls and market-leading library of over 250,000 interview transcripts with experts – including 75% of all private transcripts in the market. With options for AI-Led Expert Calls and expert interviews, every user can build high-conviction investment theses grounded in firsthand expert perspectives – without compromising trust, rigor, or integrity.



: Informed by the unmatched depth of the Tegus expert transcript library and the broader universe of premium and proprietary content within AlphaSense, AI-Led Expert Calls introduce a fundamentally new way to conduct primary research with unmatched speed, scale, and built-in compliance safeguards. Designed as a trusted partner for investors and corporate teams alike, the solution leverages an AI Interview Agent that acts as a neutral intermediary – operating under rigorous compliance protocols and customers’ predefined objectives to create a layer of separation that helps mitigate Material Non-Public Information (MNPI) risk. Users simply define their research goals, select from a list of custom-sourced experts, and the AI Interview agent – powered by Tegus Expert Insights’ world-class expert network and AlphaSense’s domain-specific intelligence – conducts the call, generates a transcript, and delivers a concise summary of key takeaways in a fraction of the traditional turnaround time. The result is on-demand primary research that enables organizations to scale research volume without a linear increase in cost or compliance burden. These AI-led sessions complement the unmatched depth of AlphaSense’s premium, investor-led calls and market-leading library of over 250,000 interview transcripts with experts – including 75% of all private transcripts in the market. With options for AI-Led Expert Calls and expert interviews, every user can build high-conviction investment theses grounded in firsthand expert perspectives – without compromising trust, rigor, or integrity. Due Diligence Workspaces: Enterprise Intelligence customers in private equity and corporate development will gain access to a dedicated Workspace purpose-built for Virtual Data Room (VDR) analysis, M&A due diligence, and investment committee preparation. Due Diligence Workspaces bring a combination of agents to help automate the most time-consuming parts of the due diligence process from getting up to speed on an opportunity, analyzing key documents like company financials and flagging risks, to generating investment committee-ready outputs. Deal teams are now able to sync thousands of VDR documents, organize them alongside other internal content in a dedicated Workspace, and interrogate them against the full AlphaSense content library in one secure environment, so users can focus on decision-making rather than document gathering, review, and creation. This powerful offering allows buy-side deal teams to drive rigorous, repeatable due diligence workflows so they can evaluate more opportunities, uncover deal risks and insights, and move faster to conviction and deal close.





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