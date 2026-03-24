BDO partners with Fieldguide to advance AI-enabled risk advisory delivery

BRUSSELS and SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO’s risk and advisory practice today announced a strategic collaboration with Fieldguide, a leading agentic AI platform for audit and advisory. Fieldguide will work with BDO’s Risk Advisory Service (RAS) professionals across individual member firms worldwide to elevate engagement delivery through responsible, practitioner-led use of agentic AI in their daily work.

BDO’s initial implementation of Fieldguide is centered on RAS offerings, including internal audit and third-party assurance, with plans to expand use of the platform over time to additional advisory services. BDO Belgium is leading the initiative globally, with several other member firms already directly working with Fieldguide and adopting the platform, with significant further uptake expected.

Through this collaboration, BDO’s RAS practices are working with Fieldguide to develop bespoke solutions exclusive to the individual member firm and are advancing a new operating model that integrates AI agents into day-to-day service delivery, supporting time-intensive and administrative tasks across the engagement lifecycle. This relationship will allow professionals to focus more deeply on analysis and insight, ultimately enhancing client relationships and outcomes.

“BDO is making a strategic, long-term investment in our capability and delivery of risk services,” said Koen Claessens, Global Risk Advisory Leader at BDO. “Our relationship with Fieldguide not only helps improve efficiency and organization; it also helps drive consistent quality, scalable capabilities, and delivery. By developing BDO bespoke solutions with Fieldguide and embedding AI in a way that enhances our ability to deliver greater value to our clients, we are positioning our teams to meet increasingly complex client needs while staying true to our people-centered culture.”

Fieldguide’s platform embeds professional-grade AI agents across planning, testing, review, and reporting, with full human oversight. Purpose-built for regulated environments, the platform is configurable to enforce consistent application of firm methodologies and provide transparency and traceability throughout the engagement lifecycle.

This collaboration embeds agentic AI into engagement workflows to enhance consistency, quality, and professional trust. By combining practitioner expertise with AI-enabled execution, BDO’s Risk Advisory teams within member firms can significantly improve organizational efficiency and service delivery.

“The firms that will lead the next decade are those that effectively combine human judgment with AI execution,” said Jin Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fieldguide. “BDO’s Risk Advisory approach is using AI to elevate quality, consistency, and practitioner impact while keeping professionals firmly at the center of each engagement. We’re proud to team with BDO as they scale this model.”

In 2025, BDO outlined a global digital and AI investment of US$1 billion over several years to enhance capabilities and solutions for clients. This long-term investment is part of BDO’s strategy to enhance digital and technology integration and collaboration across the network to better serve its worldwide client base.

About BDO

The BDO network (referred to as the ‘BDO network’) is an international network of independent public accounting, tax and advisory firms which are members of BDO International Limited and perform professional services under the name and style of BDO (hereafter: ‘BDO member firms’). BDO International Limited is a UK company limited by guarantee. It is the governing entity of the BDO network.

Service provision within the BDO network is coordinated by Brussels Worldwide Services BV, a limited liability company incorporated in Belgium.

Each of BDO International Limited, Brussels Worldwide Services BV and the BDO member firms is a separate legal entity and has no liability for another entity’s acts or omissions. Nothing in the arrangements or rules of the BDO network shall constitute or imply an agency relationship or a partnership between BDO International Limited, Brussels Worldwide Services BV and/or the BDO member firms. Neither BDO International Limited nor any other central entities of the BDO network provide services to clients.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member firms.

The fee income of the BDO network was US$10.8 billion (€9.7 billion) in 2025. Member firms provide public accounting, tax and advisory services across 169 countries and territories, with over 94,900 people and 870 offices worldwide.

© Brussels Worldwide Services BV March 2026

BDO Media Contact

Bethany Meads

Bethany.Meads@bdo.global

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is a leading AI-native platform transforming how audit, advisory, and assurance work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences, and unlock growth for the decade ahead.

Fieldguide is also the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards as well as a five time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters, and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.io .