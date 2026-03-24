Hour Loop Reports Full Year of 2025 Results

Continued Profitability Despite a Challenging Economic Environment

Redmond, WA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2025.



Financial Highlights for 2025:

Net revenues increased 3% to $142.4 million, compared to $138.3 million in the year-ago period;

Net income increased to $1.7 million, compared to $0.7 million in the year-ago period; and

Cash provided by operating activities was $2.6 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $0.3 million in the year-ago period.





Management Commentary

“We are pleased to share our full year 2025 financial results. Fiscal year 2025 was a challenging year for the retail industry, as reciprocal tariffs increased procurement costs and added complexity to operations. Despite these pressures, we adapted quickly, adjusted our inventory management and sales strategies, and delivered strong financial performance in 2025,” said Sam Lai, CEO and interim CFO of Hour Loop.

“Sales growth for the year was primarily driven by the continued expansion of our multi-channel business, including Walmart, eBay, Amazon Canada, and Amazon Mexico, which enabled us to capture demand and expand our customer reach. Gross margin improved from the prior year despite procurement cost pressure, reflecting effective sales strategy adjustments and continued enhancements to our automated pricing system.

Operating income increased by more than double from the prior year, driven by higher gross margin and continued improvements in operating efficiency. Through disciplined execution, process optimization, and cost management, we strengthened the scalability of our operating model.

Looking ahead to 2026, while tariff-related challenges, the discontinuation of Amazon’s labeling service and macroeconomic uncertainties remain, we believe our 2025 performance demonstrates our ability to adapt and execute under challenging conditions. We remain committed to disciplined growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Full Year 2025 Financial Results



Net revenues in 2025 were $142.4 million, compared to $138.3 million in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by our procurement strategy to increase our inventory level.

Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues increased 0.3% to 52.4%, compared to 52.1% in 2024. The increase was a function of improved product costs, enhanced inventory quality and efficiency, and an optimized pricing system made on margin increase.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues in 2025 decreased by 0.9%, to 50.7%, compared to 51.6% of net revenues in 2024. The decrease was mainly caused by the improvement of our operational efficiency.

Net income in 2025 was $1.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in 2024. The increase was driven by decreased costs and expenses because of the reasons mentioned above.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $3.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $2.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to operating profit and a reduction in accounts receivable.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2026, Hour Loop is providing guidance for net revenue to be in the range of $143 million to $163 million, representing flat to 15% year-over-year growth. The Company expects 2026 net income to be in the range of $0.75 million to $1.5 million.

About Hour Loop, Inc.

Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com since 2013. Hour Loop further expanded its operations to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. To date, Hour Loop has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and other marketplaces. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. Hour Loop’s primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors’ product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists Hour Loop in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round, including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including with respect to Hour Loop’s business strategy, product demand, future results, and industry and macroeconomic trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Hour Loop. While Hour Loop believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to Hour Loop on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in Hour Loop’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Hour Loop undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Finance Department, Hour Loop, Inc.

finance@hourloop.com



Item 1. Financial Statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31, 2025 and 2024

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 3,792,033 $ 2,119,581 Accounts receivable, net 235,959 1,650,547 Inventory, net 18,298,935 14,640,632 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 619,261 327,894 Total current assets 22,946,188 18,738,654 Property and equipment, net 95,917 56,797 Deferred tax assets 609,964 1,060,104 Operating lease right-of-use lease assets 169,368 111,409 Total non-current assets 875,249 1,228,310 TOTAL ASSETS $ 23,821,437 $ 19,966,964 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,200,526 $ 4,176,305 Credit cards payable 3,707,976 3,389,880 Short-term loan 637,348 610,967 Operating lease liabilities-current 92,362 114,540 Income taxes payable 51,147 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,226,387 2,322,535 Due to related parties 3,810,418 4,192,995 Total current liabilities 16,726,164 14,807,222 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities-non-current 83,271 - Deferred tax liabilities 18,143 - Total non-current liabilities 101,414 - Total liabilities 16,827,578 14,807,222 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 - - Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 35,176,320 and 35,143,460 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 3,518 3,514 Additional paid-in capital 5,862,683 5,802,686 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 1,109,674 (595,175 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,984 (51,283 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,993,859 5,159,742 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 23,821,437 $ 19,966,964



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

2025 2024 Revenues, net $ 142,440,236 $ 138,252,861 Cost of revenues (67,806,565 ) (66,242,153 ) Gross profit 74,633,671 72,010,708 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 62,400,787 61,808,979 General and administrative 9,771,954 9,470,789 Total operating expenses 72,172,741 71,279,768 Income from operations 2,460,930 730,940 Other (expenses) income Other expense (12,280 ) (12,695 ) Interest expense (184,274 ) (249,587 ) Other income 133,209 490,903 Total other (expenses) income, net (63,345 ) 228,621 Income before income taxes 2,397,585 959,561 Income tax expense (692,736 ) (302,114 ) Net income 1,704,849 657,447 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 69,267 (25,644 ) Total comprehensive income $ 1,774,116 $ 631,803 Basic and diluted income per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 35,164,886 35,119,761



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. Dollars)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,704,849 $ 657,447 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expenses 41,386 119,064 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use lease assets 153,964 211,348 Deferred tax assets 450,140 244,111 Deferred tax liabilities 18,143 - Stock-based compensation 60,001 75,042 Inventory allowance 447,841 560,293 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) 88,092 (87,520 ) Gain on disposal of property and equipment (3,016 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,414,588 (902,897 ) Inventory (4,106,144 ) (924,370 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (291,367 ) 177,079 Accounts payable 2,024,221 363,351 Credit cards payable 318,096 (1,014,565 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 360,275 1,043,600 Operating lease liabilities (150,960 ) (208,843 ) Income taxes payable 51,147 - Net cash provided by operating activities 2,581,256 313,140 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 3,016 - Purchases of property and equipment (78,113 ) (35,996 ) Net cash used in investing activities (75,097 ) (35,996 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments to related parties (1,339,000 ) (671,000 ) Proceeds from related parties 500,000 - Net cash used in financing activities (839,000 ) (671,000 ) Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates 5,293 29,284 Net change in cash 1,672,452 (364,572 ) Cash at beginning of year 2,119,581 2,484,153 Cash at end of year $ 3,792,033 $ 2,119,581 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 184,099 $ 249,296 Cash paid for income tax $ 238,976 $ 211,911 Noncash investing and financing activities: Operating lease right-of-use of assets and operating lease liabilities recognized $ 207,197 $ 248,716



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.