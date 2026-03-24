Beacon Behavioral Partners Welcomes Novus Neurology and SunCoast Psychiatry

BATON ROUGE, La., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Behavioral Partners (BBP), a growing national network of independent psychiatric practices, has announced new partnerships with Novus Neurology and SunCoast Psychiatry , strengthening the organization’s network of independent mental health providers and expanding access to specialized care in the South. Both practices bring unique clinical capabilities to Beacon’s physician-driven network, including advanced neurological care, bilingual psychiatric services and innovative treatment options for patients with complex or treatment-resistant conditions such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravato®.

Novus Neurology, based in Tuscaloosa, AL, provides integrated neurology and psychiatry services with a focus on advanced therapies for mood and neurological disorders. The clinic offers treatments for individuals who have not responded to traditional medications. Through the partnership, the Novus team will gain additional operational infrastructure and clinical support designed to help the practice grow while maintaining its patient-first care model.

“Beacon understands the importance of protecting the integrity of clinical care while providing the operational framework practices needed to scale responsibly,” said Dr. Timothy Prestley of Novus Neurology. “Their collaborative approach and focus on compliance and patient safety made this feel like a strategic alignment of missions. With Beacon’s support, we can expand access to advanced therapies while continuing to deliver the high-quality outcomes our patients depend on.”

Beacon has also partnered with SunCoast Psychiatry, a Tampa Bay–based practice led by Dr. Arlene M. Martinez-Delio. SunCoast Psychiatry is one of the few fully bilingual psychiatric practices in the region, providing care in both English and Spanish and offering telepsychiatry services to patients throughout Florida. With Beacon’s support, SunCoast plans to expand its ability to serve patients seeking culturally competent psychiatric care while continuing to provide individualized treatment in both in-person and virtual settings.

“Demand for advanced treatment like Spravato continues to grow as more patients look for options beyond traditional medication,” said Dr. Arlene M. Martinez-Delio of SunCoast Psychiatry. “Partnering with Beacon allows us to expand access to these innovative therapies within the neuropsychiatry space across Tampa while continuing to provide bilingual care that helps patients feel seen, understood and supported.”

“These partnerships reflect the type of practices we aim to support,” said Chief Development Officer of Beacon Behavioral Partners, Austen Weatherly. “Both teams are deeply committed to delivering thoughtful, evidence-based care and improving access to mental health treatment in their communities. Our growing presence in Tampa, now including SunCoast Psychiatry and The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group, strengthens our market coverage and enables broader access to high-quality care for patients across the region.”

BBP supports its affiliated practices by managing non-clinical operations while maintaining each partner’s brand identity and clinical independence. This approach enables physicians to focus on patient care while benefiting from shared expertise, technology and infrastructure.

To learn more about Beacon Behavioral Partners, visit beaconbhpartners.com , or follow on LinkedIn to stay connected with the latest news.

About Beacon Behavioral Partners

Beacon Behavioral Partners is a physician-driven organization supporting a growing network of independent psychiatric practices across the U.S. They partner with providers to deliver exceptional behavioral healthcare in their communities by removing operational burdens, investing in smart growth, and upholding clinical autonomy. With decades of healthcare management experience and a commitment to data-driven decision-making, their mission is to set the standard for interventional psychiatry through trusted local practices, accountable leadership, and continuous innovation. Beacon helps partners scale sustainably while focusing on what matters most: delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.