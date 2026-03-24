Online Government Real Estate Marketplace Bid4Assets Reaches One Million Bidder Milestone

BETHESDA, Md., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bid4Assets, the leading online auction marketplace for the sale of distressed government real estate, announced today it has registered its one millionth bidder. First conceptualized on the Baltimore courthouse steps during a foreclosure sale held in the snow, Bid4Assets was founded with the vision of creating a virtual and accessible auction platform that streamlines public auction sales for both bidders and government offices.

In 2000, a year after it was founded, Bid4Assets pioneered virtual public auctions by working with federal law enforcement to conduct their forfeiture sales online. That same year, Bid4Assets conducted the first-ever online tax foreclosure sale in U.S. history. Today, Bid4Assets operates as part of GovDeals, a subsidiary of Liquidity Services, Inc., and specializes in helping county offices across the nation transition their real estate foreclosure and tax foreclosure sales to an online auction format.

Due to the structure of foreclosure auctions, bidders often have the opportunity to purchase foreclosed properties below market price. Registered Bid4Assets users regularly purchase real estate property on the site for under $1,000.

Bid4Assets has sold a diverse group of assets over the years, including the foreclosed Philadelphia Wannamaker Building in 2025, the presidential yacht the USS Sequoia, a Beastie Boys record label, and the federal forfeited Sandshaker Lounge. In 2012, Bid4Assets held one of the largest real estate auctions in US History, a Wayne County, Michigan tax sale that included over 22,000 properties.

“This milestone is a testament to Bid4Assets’ 27 years of challenging the status quo and forging a better format for conducting public auctions,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis. “It is also a mark of our team’s dedication to exceptional service for our over one million bidders and the government offices who utilize our platform to conduct their foreclosure sales. We are incredibly honored every day to work with both.”

Since its inception, Bid4Assets has sold over 150,000 properties and generated over $2 billion in auction proceeds. In many cases, sales proceeds help to fund public agencies and when there are excess proceeds, they go back to the property owner.

Registering a Bid4Assets account is completely free, with no monthly fees to maintain an account required. New agencies are signing up to sell every month, and the public can view available properties on the Bid4Assets website 24/7 without registering.

“We are not slowing down any time soon,” said Loomis. “Here’s to a million more!”

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world's leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 150,000 properties grossing more than $2 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

Media Contact:

Sean McLaughlin

Bid4Assets Marketing Manager

301-562-3427

sean@bid4assets.com