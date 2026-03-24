Privia Health Earns 2026 HFMA MAP Award for Revenue Cycle Excellence

ARLINGTON, Va., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) announced that its network of affiliated medical groups, collectively Privia Medical Group, has been named a recipient of the 2026 MAP (Measure, Apply, Perform) Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

Privia Health has been recognized by HFMA for its revenue cycle capabilities and performance in nine of the last ten years.

The MAP Award is one of the healthcare industry’s most respected distinctions, highlighting organizations that demonstrate sustained excellence across key revenue cycle metrics, including net collection rate, accounts receivable performance, denial prevention, and cost to collect. As a national award winner, Privia Health met or exceeded industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks (MAP Keys®) while advancing patient-centered best practices aligned with HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiative.

“Consistent recognition from HFMA reflects the strength of our revenue cycle operations and the collaboration across our teams to deliver a seamless, patient-centered financial experience,” said Melanie Suranto, Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management and Credentialing at Privia Health. “This achievement is a testament to the discipline, innovation, and commitment of our teams nationwide to deliver value for both clinicians and patients.”

The award was presented on March 18 at the HFMA Revenue Cycle Conference in Arlington, Texas.

Privia Health’s performance was driven by a multi-year transformation strategy focused on:

Advanced analytics and KPI discipline to drive accountability and transparency

AI-enabled automation and workflow optimization to improve efficiency and accuracy

Enhanced provider engagement and education to strengthen front-end performance

Scalable operating models to support growth across diverse markets

These efforts resulted in strong performance across HFMA’s MAP benchmarks, reinforcing Privia Health’s position as a leader in revenue cycle innovation and execution.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is one of the largest physician enablement companies in the United States with a presence in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Privia builds scaled provider networks with primary-care centric medical groups, risk-bearing entities, a physician-led governance structure, and the Privia Platform comprising an extensive suite of technology and service solutions. Privia collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize 1,300+ physician practices, improve the patient experience for 5.8+ million patients, and reward 5,300+ physicians and advanced practitioners for delivering high-value care.

Privia’s mission is to transform healthcare delivery to achieve better outcomes, lower costs, and improve the health of communities and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com .

Contact

Robert Borchert

SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications

IR@priviahealth.com

817.783.4841