Miggo Security Extends Runtime Defense for AI and Agentic Observability, Detection and Response

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE -- Miggo Security, a pioneer in Application Detection and Response (ADR) and AI Security, today announced a major expansion of its Runtime Defense Platform. The release includes an AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM), runtime guardrails and Agentic Detection & Response (AIDR & Agentic DR). It gives security teams unprecedented visibility and control over AI agents, Model Context Protocol (MCP) toolchains and Shadow AI running in production.

With the recent enablement of vibe coding technology like Claude Code, organizations will be building environments that will need specialized security at an unprecedented rate. The attack surface for AI and agentic apps lives in production, not in the codebase. AI components and agents dynamically select models, invoke tools and access data at runtime. Traditional security controls can no longer accurately defend against AI’s non-deterministic nature and its true attack surface. Organizations will need Miggo’s Runtime Defense Platform for Applications, AI and Agents to gain visibility into the actions the model or agent is doing, as well as to detect and block in real-time any malicious actions.

The product enhancement comes on the heels of Miggo’s recent research on indirect prompt injection in Google Gemini integrations, demonstrating how a weaponized calendar invite could influence downstream AI behavior through trusted context. This research reinforces the growing execution gap in modern AI security. To close this gap, Miggo is shifting the security focus from prompts to execution behavior. Using its patented DeepTracing™ technology, Miggo delivers runtime truth by continuously proving what AI agents exist, how they behave, what they can access and how their behavior changes over time based on actual execution evidence.

“AI risk materializes at runtime,” asserts Daniel Shechter, CEO of Miggo Security. “For teams using popular agent frameworks, like LangChain, and MCP-connected toolchains, this architecture makes runtime execution the primary attack surface. I'm proud of the technology we've built at Miggo, which has always been centered around deep context – and by extending our patented DeepTracing capabilities, we're now bringing robust AI and agentic defense directly into modern environments.”

Key capabilities of the expanded Runtime Defense Platform for Applications, AI and Agents include:

AI-BOM Discovery and Execution Visibility: Automatically discovers AI components across applications, MCP toolchains and agent runtimes to map reasoning and execution paths. It continuously uncovers models, tools and data access at runtime.

Automatically discovers AI components across applications, MCP toolchains and agent runtimes to map reasoning and execution paths. It continuously uncovers models, tools and data access at runtime. Behavioral Drift Detection: Baselines agent behavior and highlights changes over time with full security context.

Baselines agent behavior and highlights changes over time with full security context. Runtime Guardrails: Allows security teams to enforce allowed models, tools and permissions by approving or rejecting detected drift.

Allows security teams to enforce allowed models, tools and permissions by approving or rejecting detected drift. Execution-Level Detection for AI Agents: Traces tool calls, model and artifact loading, system actions, file access and network behavior to pinpoint agent-driven compromise paths.

Traces tool calls, model and artifact loading, system actions, file access and network behavior to pinpoint agent-driven compromise paths. MCP-Aware Monitoring for Toolchains: Monitors MCP-mediated tool use to detect abnormal access, risky chaining patterns and high-impact execution paths.

Monitors MCP-mediated tool use to detect abnormal access, risky chaining patterns and high-impact execution paths. AI-Aware Application Protection: Extends Miggo’s WAF Copilot to AI-driven vulnerabilities by correlating AI functionality with runtime execution context to generate tailored detection and policy rules for missing guardrails and unintended exposures.

Extends Miggo’s WAF Copilot to AI-driven vulnerabilities by correlating AI functionality with runtime execution context to generate tailored detection and policy rules for missing guardrails and unintended exposures. Risk Scoring and End-to-End Attack Stories: Correlates events into a timeline and prioritizes risk based on real impact—such as blast radius, data access, and internet exposure—to accelerate triage and incident response.

Correlates events into a timeline and prioritizes risk based on real impact—such as blast radius, data access, and internet exposure—to accelerate triage and incident response. Compliance Support: Provides runtime evidence to support internal AI policies and emerging regulations such as the EU AI Act.

To learn more about this offering, visit: https://www.miggo.io/book-a-demo-runtime-security-ai-era.

About Miggo Security

Miggo Security delivers AI Runtime Defense through its application detection and response (ADR) solution, empowering enterprises to identify, mitigate and respond to application threats. Miggo enables organizations to secure traditional, cloud-native and AI-driven applications at scale, reducing exposure windows by up to 99% and cutting operational overhead by 30% or more. Miggo Security has been awarded Gartner Cool Vendor 2025 for AI Security and Frost & Sullivan’s Product Innovation Award 2025, among others. To stay up-to-date, follow Miggo Security on LinkedIn.