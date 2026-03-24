Purebase Announces Shift to Multi-Commodity Resource Operations Through Strategic Growth Initiative With CoreTer LLC

Tonopah, NV, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (“Purebase” or the “Company”) today announced its streamlined plan to transition the Company from a single-product agricultural minerals supplier into a diversified resource platform through a long-term Strategic Growth Initiative with CoreTer LLC.

Under the new structure, Purebase will transition to a Resource Development Company, and CoreTer LLC will serve as Operator and capital provider through an existing $1 million line of credit. Funding enables Purebase to execute its strategic growth plan without traditional fundraising. Funds drawn convert into equity and will further align both companies through long-term performance-based value creation.

This is a fundamentally a different company than Purebase of the past—more diversified, better capitalized, and structurally realigned for performance, growth and immediate cash flow.

“This initiative gives Purebase the capital support, operational scale, and resource exposure we’ve never had access to before,” said Scott Docktor, CEO of Purebase. “We’re building a stronger, more diversified company—one that can generate recurring industrial revenue while continuing to serve our long-standing agricultural customers.”

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that develops and acquires high-value minerals for use domestic and global mineral supply chains.

Contacts

A Scott Dockter - Purebase Corporation scott.dockter@purebase.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.