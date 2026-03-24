Defence AI Meets Offshore Energy: VisionWave Secures Exclusive Pathway to Two Liberia Basin Petroleum Blocks

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

Companies mentioned in this article: VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT), Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE)

Key Takeaways:

VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) has entered into a Letter of Engagement with the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) for exclusive rights to advance toward a Production Sharing Contract on offshore petroleum Blocks LB-4 and LB-5 in the Liberia Basin.

The LOE grants VisionWave an eight-month exclusive pathway, with an initial signing bonus of $600,000 ($300,000 per block, refundable under specified conditions), and a defined but conditional pathway toward PSC execution with the Government of Liberia.

VisionWave intends to evaluate its proprietary RF-based sensing and imaging technologies alongside traditional seismic methods for offshore exploration — a potential first-of-its-kind application of defense-grade sensing in the energy sector.

The company continues to prioritize its core defence and security programs while pursuing this strategic expansion into the global energy exploration market.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — The U.S. Department of Defence IT budget for 2026 reaches $66 billion, with the Army boosting AI spending by 38% and the Air Force increasing force application funding by 143%. These numbers reflect a structural shift: defence technology is no longer confined to the battlefield. The autonomous systems, AI platforms, and advanced sensing capabilities developed for military applications are being redeployed into commercial and industrial markets at unprecedented speed.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) announced today a Letter of Engagement with the National Oil Company of Liberia for exclusive rights to advance toward a Production Sharing Contract on offshore petroleum Blocks LB-4 and LB-5 in the Liberia Basin. The LOE grants an eight-month exclusivity window, a $600,000 initial signing bonus (refundable under specified conditions), and a defined pathway toward PSC execution subject to pre-qualification, regulatory approvals, and legislative ratification. VisionWave intends to evaluate the deployment of its proprietary RF-based sensing technologies alongside conventional seismic exploration methods — bringing defence-grade capabilities to one of the most capital-intensive industries on Earth.

“This engagement represents a strategic step in expanding VisionWave’s technology platforms into large-scale global industries,” said CEO Douglas Davis. “While this initiative is at an early stage, it reflects our broader strategy of deploying our technologies where enhanced data and perception can drive meaningful value.”

CONTINUED… Read this and more on VisionWave at: USANewsGroup.com

In other industry developments:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) — U.S. Army Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record

AeroVironment continues to lead in small unmanned aircraft systems for defence, with its Switchblade and JUMP 20 platforms deployed across multiple branches. The company was selected for the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance program of record, securing a long-term production pipeline. AVAV demonstrates the defence-to-commercial technology transfer model as its drone platforms are adapted for border security, infrastructure inspection, and precision agriculture.

Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT) — Counter-Drone and AI Autonomy for Defense

Red Cat Holdings has tripled in value over the past year, driven by its selection for the U.S. Army’s SRR program and production partnerships with Palantir for GPS-denied navigation. Its ARACHNID family of ISR and precision mission drones and the Blue Ops unscrewed surface vehicle program position RCAT at the intersection of autonomous systems and defence modernization. The company’s trajectory illustrates how small-cap defence tech can rerate rapidly on contract momentum.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) — Advanced Sensing and Imaging Across Defense and Industrial Markets

Teledyne Technologies is a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate providing instrumentation, digital imaging, and aerospace/defence electronics. Its subsea imaging systems are deployed in offshore energy exploration worldwide, and its defence sensors equip platforms ranging from satellites to submarines. Teledyne’s stock has gained over 15% in six months, reflecting the market’s appetite for companies that bridge defence sensing and industrial applications — a model directly relevant to VisionWave’s strategy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) — Defense-Adjacent Energy Technology Scaling Commercially

Bloom Energy reported record revenue of $2.02 billion in 2025, a 37% year-over-year increase driven by AI data centre demand. The company guided for 58% revenue growth in 2026. Originally developed with technology from NASA fuel cell programs, Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cells demonstrate how defence-adjacent technology platforms can scale into massive commercial energy markets. Bloom’s trajectory provides a template for VisionWave’s strategy of deploying defense-grade innovation into energy infrastructure.

VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) has just secured an exclusive pathway to bring defence-grade RF sensing technology to offshore energy exploration in the Liberia Basin. In a market where defence AI companies are being repriced as multi-industry platforms, this engagement positions VisionWave at the intersection of two of the highest-value verticals in the global economy.

For more information on VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), visit USANewsGroup.com

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

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