The AI Boom’s Real Bottleneck Is Power — and One Nasdaq Company Is Reinventing Itself to Solve It

Issued on behalf of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Having entered into definitive documents to combine with NOMAD, LIXTE is set to become NOMAD Power Solutions — a pure-play deployable-power company — and is funding NOMAD with $6.5 million before the deal even closes.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary — Wall Street spent the last two years obsessed with who makes the chips that power artificial intelligence. The smarter money is now asking a more basic question: where will all the electricity come from? AI data centers consume staggering, continuous quantities of power, and the grid that is supposed to feed them cannot expand fast enough to keep up. That gap — between exploding demand and a power system that takes years to build — has become one of the defining bottlenecks of the AI era, and a major investment theme in its own right. One Nasdaq-listed company has now decided to reinvent itself entirely to attack that bottleneck. On June 18, 2026, LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) updated the market on its transformation, having entered into definitive documents to combine with NOMAD, into a pure-play deployable-power company.

Key Takeaways



A definitive deal that redefines the company: LIXTE has entered into definitive documents to combine with NOMAD Transportable Power Systems and will rename itself NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., trading on Nasdaq under a new ticker, repositioning as a pure-play deployable-power company focused on the AI-driven power crunch.

LIXTE has entered into definitive documents to combine with NOMAD Transportable Power Systems and will rename itself NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., trading on Nasdaq under a new ticker, repositioning as a pure-play deployable-power company focused on the AI-driven power crunch. Capital deployed before closing: The company will loan NOMAD $6.5 million ahead of the anticipated close — expected on or about July 1, 2026 — to fund long-lead components and working capital as NOMAD scales to meet its order book.

The company will loan NOMAD $6.5 million ahead of the anticipated close — expected on or about July 1, 2026 — to fund long-lead components and working capital as NOMAD scales to meet its order book. A real operating business: NOMAD describes itself as a market leader in deployable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems (BESS) and the first to bring a mobile, utility-grade 1 MW BESS to market, serving utilities, industrial users, and data centers.

NOMAD describes itself as a market leader in deployable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems (BESS) and the first to bring a mobile, utility-grade 1 MW BESS to market, serving utilities, industrial users, and data centers. Strong disclosed momentum: NOMAD reported revenue growth of roughly 175% in 2025 with about 135% more projected for 2026, approximately 75% inbound sales, and more than 30 active opportunities across North America.

NOMAD reported revenue growth of roughly 175% in 2025 with about 135% more projected for 2026, approximately 75% inbound sales, and more than 30 active opportunities across North America. Early-stage reality: The deal has not yet closed, and the combined company will be a small player competing against far larger, better-capitalized energy names — a high-potential, high-uncertainty transformation.



A Decisive Reinvention, Not a Diversification

The most important thing to understand about this story is that it is a clean break, not a hedge. By entering into definitive documents to combine with NOMAD Transportable Power Systems — and renaming itself NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. — LIXTE is reconstituting itself entirely around that operating business. The company has framed the new identity around a “singular focus” on solving the power-availability constraint facing utilities, industrial operators, and the data center market. In plain terms: going forward, this is a power-infrastructure company, full stop, and the investment thesis is the AI-driven demand for reliable, rapidly deployable electricity.

Management is backing that reinvention with capital before the ink is even dry. Rather than wait for the transaction to close, the company will loan NOMAD $6.5 million now — funding the procurement of long-lead components against NOMAD’s order pipeline and supporting working capital as it scales manufacturing. Deploying money ahead of a close is unusual, and it is meant to send a message: management sees demand it does not want to leave unfilled, even for a few weeks. “Putting capital to work now, ahead of closing, reflects our conviction in NOMAD’s platform and attempting to fulfill the demand we are seeing,” said Geordan Pursglove, the company’s chief executive. “This loan allows NOMAD to keep pace with its order book and continue scaling without delay as we move toward completing the transaction.”

Why Power — Not Chips — Is the AI Bottleneck

The logic behind the pivot rests on a problem that has moved to the center of the energy and technology worlds. Training and running large AI models requires enormous, uninterrupted, high-quality power, and the data centers springing up to meet that need are straining electricity grids across multiple regions. The catch is that you cannot simply will new power into existence: building permanent generation and grid infrastructure means navigating land-use entitlements, environmental reviews, local opposition, and interconnection queues that can stretch for years. By the company’s framing, roughly 2.3 terawatts of generation and storage capacity is currently waiting in U.S. interconnection queues — a staggering backlog that captures the mismatch between how fast demand is growing and how slowly fixed power assets come online.

That mismatch is the entire opportunity. If permanent power cannot be built fast enough where it is needed, the next best thing is power that can be moved and switched on quickly — and that is precisely the gap deployable storage is designed to fill. “The acceleration in demand from AI infrastructure and data center customers confirms that deployable, utility-grade storage is becoming an essential layer of the modern grid,” said John Travaglini, chief executive of NOMAD. For data-center operators facing the choice between waiting years for grid power or finding another way, a solution that delivers reliable megawatts in a fraction of the time is not a luxury — it is a lifeline.

What NOMAD Actually Does

NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, based in Waterbury, Vermont, has spent roughly six years building the answer to that problem. The company describes itself as a market leader in deployable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems — BESS — and says it was the first to bring a mobile, utility-grade 1 megawatt BESS to market. The key word is mobile. Many companies build stationary battery storage; NOMAD’s differentiator is that its megawatt-scale platforms are utility-tested, validated to the demanding UL 9540 safety standard, and yet can be transported and deployed in real time — delivered to a site, connected, and producing power on timelines fixed installations cannot match.

Because NOMAD’s systems are deployed as equipment rather than permanent infrastructure, they can often sidestep the permitting and interconnection bottlenecks that strangle traditional power projects, while still meeting the standards utilities demand. The platform already serves investor-owned utilities, electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, government agencies, critical-infrastructure providers, and large industrial energy users — through equipment sales, rentals, and an Energy-as-a-Service model. In data center environments, where even a momentary lapse in power quality can crash a mission-critical AI workload, the combination of utility-grade reliability, near-instantaneous response, and rapid mobile deployment is, in NOMAD’s telling, exactly what the moment demands.

The Numbers Behind the Bet

The pre-closing loan looks far more rational once the growth profile comes into view. According to figures disclosed by the company, NOMAD’s revenue grew approximately 175% year-over-year in 2025, with management projecting roughly 135% additional growth in 2026. Strikingly for a young hardware company, approximately 75% of its sales activity is inbound — customers approaching NOMAD rather than the reverse — and it reports more than 30 active utility, infrastructure, and strategic customer opportunities across North America. Those are the hallmarks of a business racing to keep up with demand rather than working to create it, and they help explain why management is willing to fund the company before formally owning it. Long-lead components — the parts that take months to procure — are precisely what can bottleneck a scaling hardware manufacturer, and funding them early is a bid to keep production moving without interruption.

The Companies It Will Be Measured Against

Once the transaction closes, NOMAD Power Solutions will be judged against a fast-moving group of energy-storage and on-site-power companies that have become some of the most closely watched names in the AI-infrastructure trade. A few help frame both the scale of the opportunity and the competition a newly public power company will face.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) is the grid-scale storage bellwether. A global leader in utility-scale battery storage, Fluence has become a market favorite as AI-driven demand lifts storage names, with supply agreements tied to hyperscalers and a record multibillion-dollar backlog. It operates at a scale far beyond an emerging deployable-power company, but it validates the core thesis NOMAD is built on: utility-grade storage has become strategic infrastructure for the AI era.

Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) comes at storage from the software and intelligence layer, optimizing how batteries are dispatched and how they earn in energy markets. Stem is a useful reference because deployable storage competes on more than hardware — monitoring, optimization, and service matter — and it illustrates the recurring-revenue dimension layered on top of the batteries themselves.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) represents the long-duration, U.S.-manufactured end of the storage spectrum, commercializing zinc-based systems built domestically. A higher-risk, higher-reward name tied to the same demand surge, Eos underscores how investors are funding a range of storage chemistries — and how a domestic, safety-focused approach has become a selling point, echoing NOMAD’s emphasis on utility-grade, validated systems.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) attacks the same availability problem with a different technology — on-site fuel cells that generate power directly at a data center or industrial site, bypassing the grid. A leading name in the “bring your own power” movement, Bloom is a reminder that NOMAD competes not only against other battery makers but against an array of approaches to one goal: getting reliable power to where AI needs it, fast. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ widely in size, technology, and stage, and the new NOMAD Power Solutions will be among the smallest and earliest in its public-company life.

The Risks Behind the Reinvention

The thesis is compelling, but the risks are substantial. Most immediately, the transaction has not yet closed: it is expected to complete on or about July 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and required approvals, and there is no guarantee it will close on that timeline — or at all. The $6.5 million pre-closing loan, while a strong signal of conviction, means capital is being committed to a business the company does not yet own. The renaming, the new ticker, and the entire repositioning hinge on completing the transaction.

Beyond deal risk, investors would be underwriting a profound transformation. The combined company will be a small player competing against far larger, better-capitalized energy-storage and power companies, including the names above. NOMAD’s growth rates are company-disclosed and, for 2026, projected — forward-looking figures that may not materialize. Scaling hardware manufacturing is capital-intensive and operationally demanding, exposed to supply-chain disruptions, component costs, and execution risk. As a company reinvented through this transaction, the new entity will have limited operating history in its reconstituted form and will likely require ongoing access to capital. The company’s own forward-looking disclosures catalogue these and other uncertainties, and they deserve serious weight alongside the appeal of the story.

The Bottom Line

The reinvention of LIXTE into NOMAD Power Solutions is a bold, all-in bet on what may be the defining infrastructure problem of the AI era: not the chips, but the power to run them. The macro backdrop is real and intensifying — AI electricity demand is climbing faster than the grid can expand, and the gap between the two is exactly where deployable, utility-grade power becomes valuable. A company that can roll megawatt-scale storage onto a site and energize it in a fraction of the time a permanent build requires is offering a solution tuned to the moment, and the decision to fund NOMAD before the deal even closes is the clearest possible statement of management’s conviction.

Whether the company can convert that conviction into durable commercial scale remains to be proven, and the execution and financing risks are real. But the question it has reorganized itself around — how to deliver reliable power to the AI economy faster than the grid can — is among the most consequential in the market today. For investors tracking where the AI power crunch is headed, a Nasdaq company reinventing itself, by entering into definitive documents to combine with NOMAD, into a pure-play deployable-power business is a transformation worth following closely.

CONTINUED … Learn more about LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. at: https://www.lixte.com

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SOURCES:

[1] LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. — “LIXTE Biotechnology Provides Update on NOMAD Acquisition; Transaction Expected to Close On or About July 1, 2026” (June 18, 2026; primary source for the $6.5M pre-closing loan, July 1 close, renaming to NOMAD Power Solutions, new ticker, CEO Geordan Pursglove and John Travaglini quotes):

https://ir.lixte.com/news-events

[2] LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. — “LIXTE Biotechnology to Acquire NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, the Market Leader in Mobile, Utility-Grade Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)” (GlobeNewswire, June 12, 2026; 100% acquisition, first mobile utility-grade 1 MW BESS, ~175% 2025 / ~135% 2026 revenue growth, ~75% inbound, 30+ opportunities, permitting advantage, ~2.3 TW queues):

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/06/12/3311039/0/en/lixte-biotechnology-to-acquire-nomad-transportable-power-systems-the-market-leader-in-mobile-utility-grade-battery-energy-storage-systems-bess.html

[3] LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. — SEC Form 8-K, Exhibit 99.1 (June 12, 2026; UL 9540 / NFPA 855 / IEEE 1547 standards, deployable architecture, transaction structure):

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001335105/000149315226028878/ex99-1.htm

[4] BloombergNEF / Fluence Energy and sector coverage — utility-scale storage market growth and AI-power peer context (Fluence FLNC, Stem STEM, Eos EOSE, Bloom BE):

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001868941/000110465926056304/flnc-20260331x10q.htm

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