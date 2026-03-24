ServiceTrade Announces Strategic Partnership with Strategies Group to Strengthen ERP-Connected Field Service Operations

DURHAM, N.C., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , the leading field service management software platform for commercial service contractors, today announced a strategic partnership with Strategies Group , a nationally recognized Acumatica partner and trusted advisor to construction and service-focused organizations.

This partnership brings together ServiceTrade’s purpose-built field service management platform with Strategies Group’s deep expertise in ERP implementation, systems integration, and business process optimization. Together, the two organizations will help commercial service contractors better integrate field execution with enterprise financial and operational systems, creating a more scalable, data-driven service operation.

“Strategies Group has built an outstanding reputation helping service-driven organizations modernize their back-office systems and operational workflows,” said Eric Schieck, Chief Revenue Operations at ServiceTrade. “Partnering with their team allows us to extend the impact of ServiceTrade by ensuring our customers are not only running service efficiently in the field, but also fully aligned with their ERP and broader business strategy.”

Strategies Group was recently recognized as Acumatica Construction Partner of the Year, reflecting its leadership in helping contractors adopt and maximize ERP technology. Through this partnership, Strategies Group will support ServiceTrade customers seeking to integrate the ServiceTrade platform with Acumatica and other core systems, helping organizations improve efficiency, reduce manual processes, achieve enterprise scale and drive long-term growth.

With more than 13 years of operational data from commercial service contractors, ServiceTrade powers a continuous cycle of selling, scheduling, servicing, quoting, and invoicing; a service flywheel that builds margin and productivity at every turn. AI-driven automation reduces administrative burden for technicians and office staff alike, while proven integrations with Acumatica and other ERP platforms ensure that field activity and financial systems stay connected in real time.

“Service contractors are increasingly looking for tighter alignment between how work is performed in the field and how the business is managed at the enterprise level,” said Salina Patel, Director of Brand and Partnerships at Strategies Group. “ServiceTrade is purpose-built for the realities of commercial service, and this partnership allows us to deliver a more complete, connected solution for our clients.”

As part of the ServiceTrade Partner Program , the relationship reflects a shared commitment to helping commercial service contractors modernize operations without adding unnecessary complexity, supporting growth while preserving the operational discipline required to scale successfully.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade is the software platform for commercial fire and life safety and mechanical service contractors. The platform helps contractors increase profit by improving service and project operations, boosting technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and strengthening customer loyalty. ServiceTrade supports more than 1,300 customers managing millions of building assets across North America. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com .

About Strategies Group