San Juan Regional Medical Center Selects Full PerfectServe Platform for Enterprise Communication and Scheduling Overhaul

MIAMI and FARMINGTON, N.M., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based unified communication and provider scheduling solutions, and San Juan Regional Medical Center (SJRMC), the Four Corners region’s primary healthcare provider, today announced a new partnership to implement a single, enterprise-wide platform that will unify communication, scheduling, alerting, and care coordination across all clinical venues.

SJRMC will adopt PerfectServe’s full suite of clinical communication, provider scheduling, switchboard, patient communication, and emergency alerting solutions from the outset, making the project one of SJRMC’s most definitive efforts to streamline clinical operations and reduce day-to-day burdens for clinicians.

A Critical Need for Consistent, Real-Time Communication

Serving a large and diverse community, SJRMC depends on clear, reliable communication across emergency care, inpatient units, clinics, and ancillary departments. Leadership recognized that outdated tech and fragmented systems were creating avoidable delays and additional stress for clinicians.

“We’ve seen firsthand how inefficient communication pathways impact everything from patient flow to clinician satisfaction,” said John Gaede, Chief Information Officer at SJRMC. “PerfectServe gives us a single platform that connects every part of our organization. When clinicians can connect instantly and reliably in every scenario, they can shift their complete focus to caring for patients.”

A Unified Platform to Support Clinicians and Patients

The partnership will bring scheduling, secure communication, alerting, patient outreach, and switchboard workflows together in one system, replacing a number of standalone tools that previously required separate maintenance, integrations, and training.

“For us, this isn’t about adopting another technology—it’s about fundamentally transforming how we communicate,” said Dr. Carlo Hallak, Physician Informatics Executive at SJRMC. “PerfectServe supports the entire conversation around patient care, including pre-visit communication, coordination during the visit, follow-up afterward, and after-hours escalation. That level of continuity is incredibly valuable.”

A Partnership Built on Shared Purpose

PerfectServe’s leadership team emphasized the joy of working with such a mission-driven health system and noted how closely aligned both organizations have been from the start. SJRMC’s leaders highlighted PerfectServe’s hands-on approach during the evaluation process, including rapid on-site engagement, enthusiastic involvement from executives, and a willingness to collaborate on complex challenges.

“It's a privilege to work with San Juan Regional Medical Center on such an important project,” said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. “Their team is hyper focused on finding the best way to serve their community, and when they saw an opportunity to improve communication and other operational workflows while removing common obstacles for clinicians, they took decisive action. We’re committed to helping them build a better communication and scheduling ecosystem that meets their needs for years to come.”

Driving Toward Measurable Clinical and Operational Improvement

SJRMC and PerfectServe will work closely in the coming months to prepare for a comprehensive go-live. Early goals include a smooth transition with minimal disruption, while long-term goals include tangible improvements in metrics like:

Patient throughput and ED-to-inpatient handoff times

Length of stay and discharge workflows

Time-to-intervention for deteriorating patients

Clinician experience and communication efficiency

Bed management, alerts, and coordination across service lines



“PerfectServe is the single most important project we’re undertaking,” Gaede added. “It has the power to create immediate wins while also serving as the foundation for transformation well into the future.”

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has over 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

About San Juan Regional Medical Center

San Juan Regional Medical Center is a non-profit, acute care hospital and Level III Trauma Center with 198 licensed beds. Better is our mission, improving lives through personalized health and care. As a community provider in San Juan County, we deliver a remarkable range of highly personalized and specialized healthcare services to the people of the entire Four Corners region. San Juan Regional Medical Center is accredited by DNV. More information is available at sanjuanregional.com.

PerfectServe Contact:

Matt Kothe | Director, Corporate Marketing

865.776.9824

mkothe@perfectserve.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe99cbb7-f226-4630-a9b3-dfadeb7992c6