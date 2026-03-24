GoNetspeed Sets the Stage for a Faster South River through $13.6M Fiber-Optic Build

SOUTH RIVER, N.J., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced plans to connect South River to its high-speed 100% fiber-optic internet network. South River is planned to be the first New Jersey community to join GoNetspeed’s future-proof infrastructure. This privately funded $13.6 million investment will bring reliable, symmetrical multigigabit internet speeds of up to 6 Gbps to more than 10,500 residents and businesses across the borough.

Construction is expected to begin by summer of 2026, and GoNetspeed expects the first households and businesses to be connected as early as fall of 2026. South River residents and businesses interested in learning more about GoNetspeed services can visit gonetspeed.com/nj/south-river.

“Reliable, high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, but an everyday necessity. Communities like South River deserve a network that’s designed for the realities of everyday life,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President & CEO. “We are eager to connect South River, equipping residents and businesses with the dependable connectivity that supports growth and innovation while delivering an improved quality of life well into the future.”

As GoNetspeed builds momentum in expanding New Jersey’s fiber-optic network, South River kicks-off the company’s $110 million initial expansion across six New Jersey communities. This expansion reflects GoNetspeed’s dedication to delivering advanced connectivity to local communities. Powered by a 100% fiber-optic network, GoNetspeed offers a future-ready solution designed to support the growing demands of tomorrow’s technologies and applications.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including New Jersey. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com