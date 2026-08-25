Norwich Powers Up with GoNetspeed’s 100% Fiber Internet

NORWICH, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced that Norwich’s first customers are now connected to its multigigabit, 100% fiber-optic network. With the first of 3,100 Norwich homes and businesses now connected, GoNetspeed’s $4 million investment is delivering speeds of up to 6 gigabits, bringing future-ready connectivity directly to the doorsteps of more New Yorkers.

With construction progressing, homes and businesses interested in joining GoNetspeed’s Norwich network may visit gonetspeed.com/ny/norwich to sign up and get connected.

“GoNetspeed is committed to improving life online for as many New Yorkers as possible, and we’re excited to bring that commitment to Norwich,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operating Officer. “As we begin connecting customers, we’re delivering the speed and reliability they need to stay connected while helping build a stronger digital future for the entire region.”

As GoNetspeed continues to expand its future-proof network across New York and the Northeast, Norwich will join more than 30 New York communities already served by GoNetspeed, including Buffalo, Geneva, Lockport and Utica, with additional communities, including Oneonta, part of a recent $4.5 million expansion.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including New York. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.