HyOrc Signs Binding Agreement for European Waste-to-Methanol Project

HOUSTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR), a developer of advanced waste-to-fuels and external combustion technologies, today announced that it has entered into a binding project development and technology agreement with Bulgaria-based OnEnergy Group for the development of a waste-to-methanol facility.

Under the agreement, HyOrc has been appointed as the technology partner for Stage 3 of the project, focused on the thermochemical conversion of Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) into green methanol. The project is designed to process approximately 50,000 tonnes of RDF per annum, operating over ~330 days, with a daily throughput of approximately 150–155 tonnes, supporting an expected methanol production capacity of approximately 38–42 tonnes per day, subject to final engineering configuration. The facility forms part of a broader integrated waste-to-energy platform aligned with European Union priorities for decarbonisation, circular economy, and landfill diversion.

As part of the collaboration, HyOrc will lead the preparation of the technical components supporting the project’s progression through established European industrial development pathways, including the EU Innovation Fund. The agreement relates to an advanced-stage waste-to-energy development platform in Bulgaria.

Arch Pavleta Pelovska, CEO of OnEnergy, commented:

“This project marks a key step for waste-to-energy in Bulgaria. Our goal is to build a strong and scalable foundation aligned with Europe’s decarbonisation goals.”

Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc, commented:

“This project combines strong fundamentals with a clear pathway to execution, and we look forward to delivering a robust and scalable solution together with OnEnergy.”

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.