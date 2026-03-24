New Jersey Proper Sets All-Time Residential Sales Record in Englewood Cliffs with $5.4 Million Sale at 645 Summit Street

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Proper, the luxury real estate team led by Jason Pierce, has closed the highest residential sale ever recorded on NJMLS in Englewood Cliffs with the transaction of 645 Summit Street at $5,400,000.

This sale establishes a new all-time benchmark for the town, surpassing the previous record of approximately $4.77 million and marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the Englewood Cliffs luxury housing market.

Since January 1, 2023, New Jersey Proper has represented 4 of the 10 highest residential sales in Englewood Cliffs, according to NJMLS data. This equates to 40% of the top 10 transactions in the borough over that time period, reflecting a consistent and measurable presence at the highest end of the market.

The property at 645 Summit Street reflects the continued demand for newly constructed, architecturally driven homes in Bergen County, with design by Jordan Rosenberg and interiors by Vanessa DeLeon. The home’s scale, design execution, and positioning contributed to achieving a record-setting result.

“This transaction reflects where the Englewood Cliffs market is today,” said Pierce. “At the highest level, performance is driven by design, quality, and precise market positioning. The homes that meet that standard are continuing to achieve premium results.”

Englewood Cliffs has increasingly emerged as one of Northern New Jersey’s most competitive luxury submarkets, driven by proximity to Manhattan, larger property footprints, and a growing pipeline of high-end new construction.

New Jersey Proper continues to maintain a leading share of the upper-tier market across Bergen County, with a particular concentration in transactions above $3 million. The team’s involvement in 40% of the top 10 sales in Englewood Cliffs since 2023 further reinforces its position as a consistent participant in the borough’s highest-value transactions.

For more information about luxury real estate in Englewood Cliffs or to inquire about current opportunities, contact New Jersey Proper at 201-831-9648 or jp@njproper.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9086f47a-cc63-4f2b-afaa-432b87cc29bf