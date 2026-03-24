TaxRise Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards in 2026 Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service

IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaxRise, a leading tax resolution firm, has earned two Silver Stevie Awards in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service , recognizing the company’s continued excellence in improving the client experience.

TaxRise received Silver Stevie Awards in the following categories:

Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year – Financial Services Industries

Customer Service Department of the Year – Financial Services (100 or More Employees)



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.





At TaxRise, delivering exceptional customer service is a company-wide commitment woven into every stage of the client journey. From the first conversation to resolution, TaxRise prioritizes clarity and empathy, ensuring clients feel informed, supported, and respected throughout what can often be a stressful process. The tax relief firm remains focused on continuous training and accountability to performance standards in order to create a seamless, results-driven experience for every client it serves.

“Winning these Stevie Awards is a powerful validation of what we believe at TaxRise — that world-class customer service starts with genuinely caring about the people we serve,” says Sam Abdullah, TaxRise CEO. “Our teams show up every day with empathy, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to helping clients regain control of their tax situation.”

Since its founding in 2017, the firm has remained focused on continuously elevating an already strong client experience — investing in technology and refining processes to better serve a growing client base. Being honored among industry leaders reinforces TaxRise’s mission to set a higher standard in the tax relief industry and celebrates a team committed to making a real difference for clients every day.

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller says, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the full list of winners are available at http://sales.stevieawards.com/ .

About TaxRise

TaxRise® is a national full-service tax resolution company serving individuals, families, and business owners. The company specializes in resolving IRS and state tax issues, offering a free consultation to educate and help taxpayers explore their options. TaxRise is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a recipient of the BBB Torch Award for Ethics, and is a member of the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) and National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP).

Learn more at taxrise.com – Every client. Every time.

Tax Rise Inc. is a tax resolution firm independent from the IRS. We do not assume tax liability, make payments to taxing authorities or creditors, or provide tax, bankruptcy, accounting, or legal advice.

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