Questex’s Sensors Converge 2026 Showcases Its Most Comprehensive and Technical Program Yet, Delivering Real-World Insights Engineers Can Apply Immediately

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge 2026, the premier event dedicated to sensors and sensing technologies, will bring together engineers and innovators May 5–7, 2026 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, showcasing its most comprehensive and application-driven technical program to date.

Building on its conference agenda, this year’s event brings the program to life through hands-on workshops, real-world case studies, and immersive learning experiences designed to help engineers move from concept to implementation. As sensing technologies continue to converge with AI, embedded systems, and connectivity, Sensors Converge provides a unique environment where attendees can not only learn what’s next—but understand how to build it, deploy it, and scale it.

“Sensors Converge is where the full ecosystem of intelligent systems comes together - from sensing to processing to action,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge. “What makes this year’s event especially powerful is the depth of the program and the ability to connect technical insights directly to real-world applications. Engineers aren’t just hearing about innovation - they’re seeing how to implement it.”

A Technical Program Designed for Implementation

The 2026 program brings together leaders from across the sensing ecosystem, including companies such as Intel, Analog Devices, Bosch, and Qualcomm, to share practical engineering strategies, lessons learned, and real-world use cases.

Attendees will gain hands-on and applied knowledge through sessions and workshops such as:

Half-Day Workshop: Machine Learning for Calibration and Classification: applying machine learning techniques to improve sensor accuracy and performance in real-world environments

applying machine learning techniques to improve sensor accuracy and performance in real-world environments Half-Day Workshop: Bridging Sensors and AI: Designing Intelligent Embedded Systems for Industry 4.0: integrating sensing technologies with AI-driven embedded systems

integrating sensing technologies with AI-driven embedded systems Partner Workshop: leveraging the Adaptive Self-Configuration Features of ST’s High-G IMU from STMicroelectronics - optimizing system performance through advanced IMU capabilities

leveraging the Adaptive Self-Configuration Features of ST’s High-G IMU from STMicroelectronics - optimizing system performance through advanced IMU capabilities Keynote sessions from industry leaders exploring AI at the edge, sensor fusion, and next-generation system architectures

from industry leaders exploring AI at the edge, sensor fusion, and next-generation system architectures Live Theater presentations and demos delivering fast, practical insights and real-world applications directly from technology providers on the expo floor





View the full program at: https://www.sensorsconverge.com/sensorsconvergecom/schedule

Hands-On Learning and Immersive Experiences

Beyond traditional conference sessions, Sensors Converge 2026 emphasizes learning by doing, with multiple formats designed to deepen engagement:

Pre-Conference Workshops - in-depth, hands-on sessions tackling real engineering challenges

- in-depth, hands-on sessions tackling real engineering challenges New Tech Breakfast - a curated look at emerging technologies shaping the future of sensing

- a curated look at emerging technologies shaping the future of sensing Live Theater Sessions - fast-paced insights and demonstrations directly on the expo floor

- fast-paced insights and demonstrations directly on the expo floor Keynotes - forward-looking perspectives on how sensing, AI, and embedded systems are reshaping industries





These experiences are designed to help attendees connect technical knowledge with real-world application in a meaningful, actionable way.

Where Engineering Meets Execution

Sensors Converge is the only event in North America that brings together the full ecosystem of sensors, AI, embedded systems, and connectivity—creating a unique environment where engineers can discover technologies, validate solutions, and accelerate development.

With 200+ exhibitors, 100+ expert speakers, and thousands of engineers and technology leaders, the event continues to serve as a critical hub for those building next-generation intelligent systems.

Registration is available here. Advance rates expire on April 9.

To register for a media pass, click here.

Interested in sponsoring or exhibiting? Contact msandberg@questex.com.

Follow Sensors Converge on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at www.fiercesensors.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Senior Director, Marketing

csoucy@questex.com