Noridian Names New Vice President of Human Resources

FARGO, N.D., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for healthcare programs, is pleased to announce that Tracy Zierke has been promoted to vice president of human resources (HR), effective April 6, 2026. Zierke succeeds Ellen Holt, who retires after a distinguished career.

Zierke brings nearly 20 years of progressive experience in human resources, including 11 years at Noridian. Since joining the organization in 2015, she has served in multiple HR leadership roles, most recently as director of human resources. In this capacity, she has provided enterprise oversight of HR operations, total rewards, talent acquisition, talent development, and HR business partner teams supporting a national workforce.

“Tracy’s experience and steady leadership have played an essential role in supporting our workforce and advancing our organizational strategy,” said senior vice president and chief financial officer Laura Werk. “Her deep understanding of Noridian, combined with her strengths in organizational effectiveness and strategic partnership, make her exceptionally well suited for this role.”

Zierke has been instrumental in leading key enterprise workforce strategy, leadership and talent development, and cultural initiatives. She has also supported the company through periods of significant transformation.

Zierke holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Minnesota State University Moorhead and maintains Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional and Professional in Human Resources certifications.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and health plan programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., with staff located nationwide, Noridian delivers people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging decades of experience, Noridian designs and implements high-quality, customizable solutions that eliminate common healthcare barriers and enable access to care. For more information, visit www.noridiansolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Cailin Shovkoplyas,

Communications Manager

701.282.1503

Cailin.Shovkoplyas@noridian.com