Bob Oros Joins PPB Capital Partners in Newly Created Role of President

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPB Capital Partners, a leading alternative investment platform connecting wealth advisors to private markets solutions, today announced the appointment of recognized wealth management executive Bob Oros as president. In this newly created role, Oros will work alongside Founder and CEO Brendan Lake to lead the firm’s business operations and infrastructure, strengthening the platform, service model, and capabilities that help advisors access and implement private markets investments for their clients.

Oros joins PPB while currently serving as vice chairman of the company’s board of directors, a role he assumed in September. During that time, he developed a deeper view into the firm’s culture, growth trajectory, and position in the market — particularly the increasing demand from wealth advisors for better infrastructure, access, and operational support as private markets become a larger part of client portfolios.

“PPB is one of the best-kept secrets in the industry,” Oros said. “It’s a great business playing in one of the most exciting parts of wealth management. After joining the board, and with a closer look at the firm, I realized there was an opportunity to contribute more deeply to strengthening the infrastructure and resources that help advisors deliver private markets solutions to their clients.”

Founded in 2005, PPB has built its reputation on providing wealth advisors with curated access to private markets through a highly personalized service model. In an industry that often prioritizes scale and automation, the firm has maintained a boutique, high-touch approach that emphasizes responsiveness, advisor relationships, and tailored solutions.

“Private wealth is a very personal business,” Oros said. “That personal element is actually an advantage. PPB has built a model around service, responsiveness, and real partnerships with advisors, helping them confidently bring private markets opportunities to clients. As the firm continues to grow, the opportunity now is to invest in the operational depth, technology, and support that allows advisors to scale their alternative investment offerings without adding complexity to their practices.”

A 30-year wealth management veteran who has led some of the world’s largest financial service organizations, Oros will manage all aspects of the business and operations at PPB. His arrival allows Lake to focus on client service and stewardship of the brand, as the company embarks on an ambitious growth plan.

“We started PPB more than 20 years ago because we were passionate about solving advisors’ problems when it came to alternatives,” Lake said. “Bob shares that passion. More importantly for us, I saw firsthand how he came into Hightower and quickly made positive operational changes to support advisor partners and drive significant growth. The most effective founders know when it’s time to bring in someone with deeper operational experience to aggressively capitalize on each opportunity, and I look forward to working alongside Bob to achieve our goals,” Lake said.

Lake and Oros bring complementary skillsets, combining founder-led vision with proven operating expertise. Both are aligned and share a commitment to the values that have defined PPB’s growth: integrity first and foremost, exceptional client experiences, and adding meaningful value to the wealth advisor segments the firm serves.

Oros said he was drawn to the role not only because of PPB’s market opportunity, but also because of its stage of growth and entrepreneurial culture. The firm’s nimble and highly responsive model is founded on the advisor experience, where advisors can reach company leadership directly, receive answers quickly, and work with a team committed to helping them succeed.

“At this point in my career, I’m not looking to take over a company,” Oros said. “What excites me is being part of a firm that helps advisors succeed. PPB has built a platform that already delivers tremendous value to advisors, and the opportunity now is to expand the capabilities and infrastructure that help them serve clients and grow their businesses.”

As Chairman & CEO of Hightower, one of the largest independent wealth management firms, Oros presided over the company’s rapid expansion. Between 2019 and 2025, Hightower soared more than 30x, from $57 billion to $1.8 trillion in assets under advisement.

Previously, Oros held senior executive roles at HD Vest (now Avantax), Fidelity Institutional Wealth Services, and LPL Financial. He is widely regarded as a transformative figure in the registered investment advisory and wealth management ecosystem, having successfully led large organizations through periods of rapid expansion and industry change.

“Allocations to alternatives is a fast-growing segment of the wealth management industry and one of the areas where firms can effectively differentiate their services,” Oros said. “Advisors are increasingly looking for partners who can help them access high-quality private markets opportunities while simplifying the operational complexity that comes with them. PPB is uniquely positioned to support advisors in that effort.”

As a 100% independent alternative investment platform, PPB focuses solely on serving advisors, providing them access to best-in-class alternative investment solutions without the conflicts that can arise within the industry.

About PPB

PPB Capital Partners is a full-service alternative investment provider that helps wealth advisors harness strategic opportunities in private markets. Tap into curated access to differentiated strategies, customized fund structures, and registered private markets solutions—all backed by operational excellence and advanced technology. Built to adapt to evolving advisor demand, PPB simplifies alternative investing, reduces operational complexity, and empowers advisors to scale their businesses, reach more clients, and stand out in a competitive market. ppbcapitalpartners.com