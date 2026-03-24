DeleteMe Acquires Block Party to Expand Privacy Protection Against Social Media Exposure and AI Attacks

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeleteMe , the leading platform for proactive privacy protection and personal data removal, today announced it has acquired Block Party, the social media privacy and safety tool that helps individuals and organizations secure their social media presence at scale.

Block Party by DeleteMe helps organizations protect their people and their brand by identifying and remediating social media exposure risks across major social media platforms, including Facebook, Google, Venmo, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X. Delivered as a simple browser extension, Block Party automatically detects and fixes privacy and security issues across an employee’s social media accounts.

Together, DeleteMe and Block Party address a growing challenge facing individuals and organizations: today’s most successful cyberattacks target people, not software.

“Social engineering attacks rely on the availability of personal data to target individuals and establish trust,” said Rob Shavell, CEO of DeleteMe. “By combining DeleteMe’s leading data broker removal capabilities with Block Party’s social media privacy controls, we are now the only solution capable of offering both individuals and organizations a solution that removes the fuel powering these attacks from the two places hackers go first–data brokers and social media.”

The acquisition comes at a time when personal exposure online is increasing rapidly. The average American has 611 pieces of exposed personally identifiable information circulating online, and AI is increasingly turning that data into fuel to power social-engineering attacks. Last year, AI-powered attacks increased 89%, with social engineering emerging as the dominant method.

At the same time, the explosion of audio and video sharing online is creating new vulnerabilities. Roughly half of adults in the U.S. post voice or audio content online at least once per week, through reels, podcasts, or video posts providing attackers with raw material used to create deepfakes, voice clones and conduct other impersonation attacks.

“Having a strong presence on social media can be incredibly powerful,” said Block Party founder Tracy Chou. “But if not properly managed, your social media activity can provide hackers an open door into your personal life. Block Party addresses this by making it simple for individuals and organizations to improve privacy and reduce risk by automatically deep cleaning their social media accounts in just a few clicks.”

Block Party and DeleteMe will continue to operate as separate products while integration plans evolve. This acquisition reinforces DeleteMe’s broader mission to become the definitive leader in proactive privacy protection for both individuals and organizations.

For more information, visit: joindeleteme.com

About DeleteMe

DeleteMe is the global leader in proactive privacy protection and personal data removal. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Boston, MA, DeleteMe is trusted by hundreds of thousands of consumers and more than 1,000 organizations to secure their most vulnerable asset: their identity. By continuously monitoring and removing personally identifiable information (PII) from data brokers, the open web, and social media, DeleteMe neutralizes the personal data that fuels social engineering, AI-powered deepfakes, and identity fraud. For more information, visit joindeleteme.com

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