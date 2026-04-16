DeleteMe Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX to Combat AI-Driven Social Engineering

BOSTON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeleteMe, global leader in proactive privacy protection and personal data removal, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This collaboration significantly expands DeleteMe’s footprint, providing small, midmarket, and enterprise businesses with streamlined access to proactive privacy protection.

As cybercriminals increasingly leverage AI to harvest personally identifiable information (PII) for sophisticated social engineering and business email compromise (BEC) attacks, the "human perimeter" has become the primary point of failure. DeleteMe addresses this by systematically removing employee data from the public web, reducing the searchable attack surface available to threat actors.

“We are excited to partner with TD SYNNEX to offer DeleteMe to their distribution network. As exposed PII is increasingly weaponized via AI-powered social engineering, we’ve seen a surge in interest from international and midmarket organizations who have come under attack due to widespread employee exposure.,” said Susan An, Chief Revenue Officer at DeleteMe. “With people becoming the primary target of modern cyberattacks, DeleteMe offers TD SYNNEX customers a unique, proven solution to help these customers mitigate this rapidly growing source of risk.”

Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX’s vast network of customers will now be able to offer DeleteMe, the industry’s leading PII removal service, to organizations worldwide.

“At TD SYNNEX, we help our partners meet today’s needs and prepare for what’s next by bringing together specialized expertise with a unified digital experience,” said Scott Young, SVP, Vendor Management, at TD SYNNEX. “By adding DeleteMe to our portfolio, we’re expanding the opportunities available to our ecosystem so customers can increase efficiencies, differentiate in the market and drive future growth.”

How to Get Started

TD SYNNEX partners can immediately access DeleteMe solutions through the TD SYNNEX marketplace. To learn more about how to protect your customers from PII-based threats, reach out to your TD SYNNEX representative or contact the DeleteMe channel team at partners@joindeleteme.com.

For sales collateral, technical documentation, and partnership registration, please visit the DeleteMe Partner Portal at partners.joindeleteme.com .

About DeleteMe

DeleteMe is the global leader in proactive privacy protection and personal data removal. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Boston, MA, DeleteMe is trusted by hundreds of thousands of consumers and more than 1,000 organizations to secure their most vulnerable asset: their identity. By continuously monitoring and removing personally identifiable information (PII) from data brokers, the open web, and social media, DeleteMe neutralizes the personal data that fuels social engineering, AI-powered deepfakes, and identity fraud. For more information, visit joindeleteme.com .

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com , follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Name: Laura Rodriguez

Title: PR Manager

Email: laura@intelligentrelations.com