Red8 Recognized on the 2026 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8 , the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Red8 on its 2026 Tech Elite 250 list .

This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in areas such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, cloud and security.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence,” said Scott Sulivan, Chief Revenue Officer, Insight Investments. “Red8 is committed to being a trusted partner so that our clients can achieve their highest potential, and this distinction underscores our consistent success helping them solve their top IT challenges.”

To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors’ partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their customers’ success.

“Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN’s Tech Elite 250 on this well‑earned recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed.”

View the 2026 Tech Elite 250 list online at crn.com/techelite250 .

About Red8

Red8, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Investments, Corp, is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical business challenges and creating strategic value through modern technology solutions and processes. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation’s largest corporations - delivering comprehensive technology solutions around security, analytics, cloud and automation, endpoint, device life cycle services, and data center infrastructure, delivered through consulting and managed services.

Visit: www.red8.com . Follow Red8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

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