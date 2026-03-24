IC Manage Advances GDP-XL to GDP-AI – Boosting Designer Efficiency and Accelerating Workflows

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IC Manage, Inc. today announced GDP-AI, the AI-driven evolution of its industry-leading GDP-XL design data and IP management system. Existing GDP-XL customers will gain powerful new generative and agentic AI capabilities, such as a natural language interface, AI-driven workflow automation, real-time access to structured data, and semantic searches – without data migration or system downtime.

AI-Driven Evolution of Design Data Management

IC Manage GDP-AI embeds AI directly into the design & IP management workflow, enabling engineers to navigate and manage complex designs faster and more intuitively. By providing a centralized natural language interface that combines live project insights, workflow code generation, and unified access to deep technical knowledge, the platform boosts designer efficiency and shortens the time to error-free tapeouts.

GDP-AI delivers leading AI capabilities that reduce manual effort and modernize how engineers interact with and extract value from their design data. Some examples are:

1. Natural Language Interface

GDP-AI’s natural language interface allows engineers to navigate and query design data through conversational requests. The AI accurately interprets intent, queries the live system, and delivers precise responses in natural language.

This feature eliminates the need to manually execute CLI syntax or navigate the GUI. Any engineer can quickly retrieve relevant information about designs or IP without needing deep familiarity with the CLI, GUI, or IP taxonomy structures.

2. AI-driven workflow automation

GDP-AI’s automated script generation uses AI to write workflow automation code populated with the correct GDP commands for complex automation tasks – minimizing the engineering effort required to manually author and validate each script.

By translating plain language descriptions into tested executable code, GDP-AI enables engineers to automatically generate scripts for tasks such as creating workspaces, configurations, new branches, and derivatives in seconds.

3. Real-time Access to Structured Data

GDP-AI leverages the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to provide direct, real-time access to the structured data in GDP-AI's database through secure, read-only tools. This integration ensures that the AI-generated insights are grounded in actual project data rather than static documentation or assumptions.

Examples include capturing specific object properties, recent design changes, and system configuration details. Additionally, the architecture enables design teams to customize and extend GDP-AI’s capabilities to support their own workflows, analysis, and data queries.

4. Semantic Documentation Search

GDP-AI provides semantic search capabilities across the extensive GDP-AI documentation library using Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG). The system understands the contextual meaning of user queries as well as keywords, enabling it to provide accurate answers with references to official documentation.

Engineers can immediately access expert-level guidance without sifting through search results or navigating large document sets. They can quickly access technical instructions and best practices for setting up workflows, managing tapeout configurations, reusing IP, and organizing complex design hierarchies.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping how system and semiconductor engineering teams design and execute workflows – and the ability to interact directly with complex data sets is becoming a critical competitive advantage," said Dean Drako, president and CEO of IC Manage. “GDP-AI embeds powerful AI capabilities and real-time structured data access directly into our industry-leading GDP design data management system – delivering deeper insights, dramatically reducing manual effort, and accelerating workflows.”

About IC Manage GDP-AI Design & IP Management

IC Manage GDP-AI is the industry’s highest performance and most scalable global design data and IP management system, enabling semiconductor teams to efficiently collaborate on complex designs across single and multi-site environments while maintaining full control of libraries, IP, and SoC design data. Designers can dynamically track, control, and distribute this data, including configurations and properties, to improve product quality, engineering efficiency, and bug dependency tracking.

By embedding AI directly into the system, GDP-AI makes complex design data easier to access, analyze, and manage, leveraging natural language interaction and automated script generation to reduce manual effort. The system supports both analog and digital workflows and integrates with leading custom design tools from Cadence, Siemens, and Synopsys.

For more information on GDP-AI, please visit: https://www.icmanage.com/design-ip-management-gdp-ai/

About IC Manage

IC Manage is the leading provider of design data management software that enables unrivalled productivity for global design and verification teams. The company’s products include global design & IP management with AI-enhanced data access and automation; semiconductor IP management; high speed I/O scale out enabling hybrid cloud bursting for on-demand resource access; and real-time design & verification analytics. IC Manage technologies lead the market in performance, scalability, flexibility, security, and reliability. IC Manage customers include Altera, AMD, Infineon, Microchip, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung, Viasat, and dozens of other top semiconductor and systems companies. IC Manage is headquartered in Campbell, CA, with additional offices throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe. For more information visit us at www.icmanage.com.