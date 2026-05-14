IC Manage GDP-AI Transforms IP Lifecycle Management with Generative and Agentic AI

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IC Manage today announced major generative and agentic AI enhancements to its industry-leading GDP-AI design and IP management system. The new capabilities accelerate IP reuse for system and semiconductor companies by replacing manual efforts with AI-driven IP lifecycle management workflows for IP packaging, IP support, and IP discovery.

Built for high performance, reliability, and enterprise scale, GDP-AI leads semiconductor IP management, including IP lifecycle management, and serves as the design and IP data backbone for silicon lifecycle management. GDP-AI scales to 100M+ IP components and 1000s of users, enabling IP to be captured from third-party sources, all commercial design data management systems, and Git.

AI-Driven IP Lifecycle Management

GDP-AI dramatically accelerates global IP reuse by embedding generative and agentic artificial intelligence directly into the IP lifecycle management workflow – benefitting both IP developers and IP consumers.

IP developers:

AI-driven IP packaging . GDP-AI’s generative and agentic AI replaces the extensive manual effort for developers to package their IP according to each company’s IP publishing standards. IP developers can now point GDP-AI to their workspace and GDP-AI interprets the disparate formats (spreadsheets, PDFs, bug trackers…), extracts the necessary data, and packages it for IP developer approval for automatic publishing to the central IP catalog.



. GDP-AI’s generative and agentic AI replaces the extensive manual effort for developers to package their IP according to each company’s IP publishing standards. IP developers can now point GDP-AI to their workspace and GDP-AI interprets the disparate formats (spreadsheets, PDFs, bug trackers…), extracts the necessary data, and packages it for IP developer approval for automatic publishing to the central IP catalog. AI-automated IP support. GDP-AI eliminates IP developers’ ongoing general support burden by deeply analyzing the IP documentation to answer IP consumers’ semantic questions – only actual IP design bugs are forwarded to the developer.

IP Consumers:

AI-driven IP discovery. IP consumers use conversational queries to discover which IP in the central catalog is best suited for their needs. GDP-AI interprets the intent, then queries the IP catalog data and the live GDP AI database to return precise information about IP configurations, versions, properties, and recent changes.



About GDP-AI for Silicon and IP Lifecycle Management

IC Manage GDP-AI delivers a unified, enterprise-scale platform that serves as both a complete IP lifecycle management system and a configuration-aware design data backbone for silicon lifecycle management. By embedding version control, lifecycle states, and end-to-end governance directly into the atomic design database, the system scales to support over 100 million IP components for thousands of engineers across global enterprises.

To accelerate IP reuse, GDP-AI manages every phase of the semiconductor IP journey, from initial capture and qualification through active reuse, change management, and eventual retirement, while embedding AI-driven IP packaging, IP support, and IP discovery throughout these workflows. GDP-AI integrates with Git and all commercial design data management repositories, Jira for IP change tracking, enterprise single sign-on, and OpenAccess.

Simultaneously, the platform provides the authoritative source of truth for the entire chip configuration, extending traceability forward into manufacturing, test, and in-field analytics to support digital twins and silicon lifecycle decisions. Web APIs and bidirectional connectivity to PLM, tapeout, and identity management systems keep the design data backbone continuously synchronized with enterprise systems of record.

For a more in-depth look at GDP-AI for silicon and IP lifecycle management, please visit: https://www.icmanage.com/ip-lifecycle-management-silicon-gdp-ai/

About IC Manage

IC Manage is the leading provider of design data management software that enables unrivalled productivity for global design and verification teams. The company’s products include global design & IP management with AI-enhanced data access and automation; silicon and IP lifecycle management; high speed I/O scale out enabling hybrid cloud bursting for on-demand resource access; and real-time design & verification analytics. IC Manage technologies lead the market in performance, scalability, flexibility, security, and reliability. IC Manage customers include Altera, AMD, Infineon, Microchip, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung, Viasat, and dozens of other top semiconductor and systems companies. IC Manage is headquartered in Campbell, CA, with additional offices throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe. For more information visit us at www.icmanage.com.