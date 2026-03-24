QCI Launches QCI RV, Turning Casino RV Parks into High-Value Revenue Engines

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of AI-driven operations software for tribal gaming resorts, today announced the launch of QCI RV, a new solution designed to help casino properties better manage and monetize their on-site RV parks. Debuting at the Indian Gaming Association (IGA) Tradeshow & Convention 2026, QCI RV enables operators to treat RV stays not as simple parking, but as integrated, high-value guest experiences.

As part of the expanding $13.7 trillion global “Fun Economy,” RV travelers represent a unique and often underleveraged segment for casino resorts. These guests typically arrive with extended stays, discretionary spend, and a strong appetite for gaming, dining, and entertainment.

“RV is the new VIP experience. With QCI RV, we’re helping properties transform RV parks into fully integrated, high-value revenue engines, optimizing not just occupancy, but total guest spend across the entire property,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence.

QCI RV helps casino operators reimagine their RV parks as experience-driven extensions of the property. Rather than operating as standalone amenities, RV parks can be fully integrated into the broader guest journey.

Through QCI RV, properties can support elevated offerings such as:

Valet RV services

Concierge services delivered directly to the RV

In-RV dining and delivery

Housekeeping and premium amenities

Seamless access between RV parks and casino facilities



This approach allows operators to shift from managing stays to curating experiences that drive deeper engagement and loyalty.

At the core of QCI RV is a real-time yield management engine that connects RV stays directly to total property performance. Capabilities include:

Dynamic pricing of RV spaces based on demand and guest value

Identification and activation of high-value guests

Direct integration of RV stays with gaming, food & beverage, events, and loyalty systems

Predictive modeling of total trip value, extending beyond site revenue

By linking RV guests to the full property ecosystem, QCI RV enables operators to move beyond occupancy metrics and actively optimize total spend.

RV parks on casino properties are emerging as a meaningful and often underutilized revenue driver. These guests typically stay longer—driving increased gaming and on-property spend—while bringing discretionary income and a strong preference for experiences. With the ability to engage these guests across gaming, food & beverage, events, and loyalty, operators can unlock new levels of cross-property revenue optimization, fully integrated within QCI’s unified data platform.

Attendees of Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention 2026 can learn more about QCI RV by visiting the QCI booth #2735 on the tradeshow floor.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.