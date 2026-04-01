QCI Introduces New Operational Solutions at IGA 2026

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of AI-driven operations software for tribal gaming resorts, is showcasing a range of new operational solutions and ongoing development efforts this week at the Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow & Convention (IGA) 2026.

As part of its continued investment in product development, QCI is expanding how operators interact with their systems—introducing more intuitive, real-time ways to access and act on operational data across the property.

New Ways to Interact with Operational Systems

At IGA, QCI will demonstrate solutions that allow operators to engage directly with their data through simple, real-time interaction—supporting faster decision-making and improved coordination across departments.

Featured operational solutions include:

QCI Resorts , enabling real-time coordination across staffing, inventory, and guest demand across hotel management, spa, food & beverage, and more

, enabling real-time coordination across staffing, inventory, and guest demand across hotel management, spa, food & beverage, and more QCI RV (a part of QCI Resorts) , opening new revenue streams for casinos through on-site RV properties

, opening new revenue streams for casinos through on-site RV properties Live-House (in partnership with IWP), enabling entertainment streaming and real-time guest engagement





These solutions are designed to simplify access to information while maintaining the depth and control required for complex resort operations.

Ongoing Development Efforts

QCI continues to invest in expanding practical capabilities across gaming and hospitality operations, with current efforts focused on:

Expanding applied AI within existing operational workflows

Developing new use cases across resort environments

Enhancing usability and system responsiveness





“Our goal is to make technology more accessible and more useful for operators,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. “We’re focused on delivering tools that support real-world operations and drive measurable value across the property.”

Experience It at IGA

At Booth #2735, attendees can:

Explore new operational solutions in live scenarios

Engage with QCI’s latest development efforts

Discuss emerging use cases across hotel and resort operations





QCI invites IGA attendees to visit booth #2735 to learn more about how the company continues to support operational excellence through practical, results-driven solutions.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.