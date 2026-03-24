UNCF’s INSTITUTE FOR CAPACITY BUILDING LAUNCHING THE HBCU FUTURE LEADERS INSTITUTE

Washington, DC, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building (ICB) announced the launch of the HBCU Future Leaders Institute, a new in-person leadership experience taking place during the UNITE 2026 Summit. Hosted by ICB, UNITE serves as a national convening focused on advancing leadership, innovation and long-term institutional capacity across HBCUs.

The HBCU Future Leaders Institute will convene a select group of HBCU students in Atlanta on Sunday, July 19 during a set of workshops designed to accelerate their ability to support the transformation of their respective campuses. The Institute will expose students to higher education from a holistic, systems-level perspective and provide training that deepens their understanding of how institutions operate, evolve and pursue transformation.

Through facilitated sessions, applied learning, and engagement with institutional leaders and practitioners, participants will examine the state of higher education and explore how student activation can serve as an additional pathway to institutional transformation. The experience will emphasize leadership development, institutional navigation, and practical insight into the conditions that enable meaningful and sustained change on HBCU campuses.

"UNITE has always been a space for bold ideas, and with the launch of the HBCU Future Leaders Institute, we are intentionally bringing emerging student talent into that conversation," said Julian Thompson, senior director, UNCF Institute for Capacity Building. "By equipping students with the tools to navigate and influence institutional strategy, we are ensuring that the next generation of HBCU leaders is ready to drive transformation both within and beyond the HBCU ecosystem."

The Future Leaders Institute expands ICB’s growing portfolio of student activation initiatives and strengthens UNITE’s role as a convening space that bridges institutional leadership with emerging talent. The Institute builds on ongoing efforts, supported in part by partners including Macquarie Group Foundation, to expand experiential learning opportunities and create structured pathways for students to engage institutional priorities in meaningful ways.

In conjunction with the HBCU Future Leaders Institute, ICB will also convene the 2026–2027 cohort of the Student Transformation Fellowship during UNITE. Developed with support from Macquarie Group Foundation, the Fellowship provides students with coaching, training and project funding to advance strategic priorities on their campuses. Since its launch at UNITE 2024, the Fellowship has supported student leaders from Benedict College, Florida Memorial University, Jarvis Christian University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lane College, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Morehouse College, Stillman College, Spelman College and Tuskegee University.

"The Macquarie Group Foundation is committed to breaking down systemic barriers and creating clear pathways to economic and professional success," said Pritha Mittal, Regional Head of the Macquarie Group Foundation in the Americas. "By supporting the HBCU Future Leaders Institute and the Student Transformation Fellowship, we are investing in the visionary students who will lead their institutions and communities toward a more equitable and resilient future."

Students interested in participating in the HBCU Future Leaders Institute may indicate their interest and availability through the Institute’s interest form. Applications are due on April 30. Space is limited and participants will be selected through a review process. The form is also available at uncficb.org.

Additional details about UNITE 2026 and related programming will be shared in the coming months.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 11,000 scholarships totaling more than $62 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.