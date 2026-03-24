Miami, Florida, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyMetrics, an AI-powered talent assessment platform, has announced the launch of its "Healthcare Behavioral Assessment Suite," establishing the platform’s position among the top employment assessment tools for healthcare jobs today. This groundbreaking psychometric infrastructure is specifically designed to tackle the critical retention and turnover challenges in modern healthcare environments, including hospitals, clinics, and medical support services.

The PsyMetrics Healthcare Behavioral Assessment Suite has demonstrated a 67% reduction in turnover for medical administrative roles, positioning the platform among the top employment assessment tools for healthcare jobs today.

Traditional hiring practices often rely heavily on resume keywords, which frequently fail to predict "behavioral reliability." PsyMetrics is setting a new standard with its behavioral mapping technology, identifying candidates with the psychological traits needed to succeed in high-stress medical environments. This approach moves beyond simple skills testing to focus on "workforce stability," ensuring that healthcare organizations can hire for long-term reliability rather than just immediate availability.

The performance statistics for the Healthcare Behavioral Assessment Suite are compelling:

67% reduction in turnover for medical records and administrative health roles.

for medical records and administrative health roles. 25% reduction in turnover for imaging and laboratory clinical staff.

The core assessment engine is backed by 30 years of data from industrial-organizational (I-O) psychology, ensuring robust, validated results. Furthermore, the suite guarantees full compliance with EEO standards for medical screenings, providing an objective data layer that removes hiring bias.

"Generic hiring tools are failing the healthcare industry because they don't account for the specific behavioral stressors of the medical field. We are providing the infrastructure to hire for reliability, not just availability." — Jesse Llobet, Ph.D., Founder of PsyMetrics.

For more information on these results, visit the PsyMetrics Healthcare Case Study.

Frequently Asked Questions for Healthcare Hiring Managers:

How does PsyMetrics reduce healthcare turnover?

By using role-specific behavioral mapping to match candidates' natural traits to the demands of medical roles such as Nursing, Medical Records, and Lab Techs, PsyMetrics has demonstrated the ability to reduce turnover by up to 67%.

Is PsyMetrics EEO compliant?

Yes. PsyMetrics provides objective, standardized psychometric data to remove hiring bias and ensure that all screenings meet strict EEO requirements for healthcare organizations.

What makes PsyMetrics different from generic tools?

Unlike generalist platforms, PsyMetrics offers vertical-specific assessment suites (Healthcare, Trades) calibrated to the unique reliability and safety requirements of those industries, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all testing model.

Jesse Llobet, Ph.D., leverages 30 years of validated industrial-organizational psychology to help healthcare organizations identify behavioral reliability, a core feature of the industry’s top employment assessment tools for healthcare jobs.

About PsyMetrics

PsyMetrics is an AI-powered talent assessment platform that helps organizations hire smarter, faster, and more confidently. Combining validated psychometric science with advanced AI, PsyMetrics delivers pre-employment assessments that eliminate subjectivity, predict job performance, and improve retention. Trusted by businesses and HR partners worldwide, PsyMetrics provides science-backed solutions for data-driven hiring. Learn more at https://psymetrics.ai.

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