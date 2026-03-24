Avista’s 2025 Clean Energy Implementation Plan (CEIP) approved by Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission

SPOKANE, Wash., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Utilities, an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA), announced today that the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission has formally approved Avista’s 2025 Clean Energy Implementation Plan (CEIP). The plan builds on Avista’s long-standing clean energy foundation while outlining the path forward to meet Washington’s non-carbon emitting energy requirements.

“We built a plan designed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving energy system by bringing community voices together with our technical expertise,” said Scott Kinney, Avista energy resources & integrated planning Vice President. “Its approval demonstrates how innovation and partnership will shape a safe, reliable and sustainable energy future.”

The 2025 CEIP, required under Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA), is Avista’s four-year action plan that outlines the near-term steps the company will take to support the long-term energy strategy set in its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The IRP establishes Avista’s long range approach for meeting customer energy needs, and the CEIP turns that strategy into specific commitments, such as issuing a 2025 Request for Proposals (RFP) to acquire cost effective new energy resources.

Together, these plans guide Avista toward CETA’s requirements of providing carbon neutral electricity by 2030 and achieving a 100% clean energy supply by 2045. With conditional approval from state regulators, Avista will continue carrying out the programs and targets included in the 2025 CEIP to move steadily toward these energy milestones.

Building on a system where more than half of Avista’s generating potential already comes from hydropower, biomass, wind, and solar resources, the approved 2025 CEIP includes measurable, near‑term actions that will accelerate the company’s clean energy transition.

Key elements include:

increased clean energy delivery targets for Washington customers between 2026 and 2029

for Washington customers between 2026 and 2029 modern grid management advancements , including demand response initiatives designed to reduce peak usage and improve system resiliency

, including demand response initiatives designed to reduce peak usage and improve system resiliency expanded energy efficiency programs to help customers reduce energy use while maintaining comfort and productivity

to help customers reduce energy use while maintaining comfort and productivity enhanced community engagement commitments, including programs centered on equity and meaningful participation from populations historically affected by energy and environmental inequities, such as the Named Communities Investment Fund (NCIF)





This is the Company's second CEIP filing since CETA was enacted. The plan was subject to public review prior to the Commission's decision.

Avista’s complete 2025 CEIP is available at myavista.com/CEIP and on the Commission website at utc.wa.gov. You can submit questions or ask for additional information via mail at: Avista, 1411 E Mission Ave, C/O Clean Energy Transformation Act, Spokane, WA 99202, email at ceta@avistacorp.com, call (800) 227-9187, or submit a comment at myavista.com/CEIP. Reference Docket UE-250746.

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 429,000 customers and natural gas to 386,000 customers in a service territory that covers 34,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.5 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit myavista.com.

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Contact:

Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174

Media: Ariana Lake (509) 279-3308 ariana.lake@avistacorp.com