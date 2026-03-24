Stone Security Launches StoneConnect™ to Unify Security Systems Into One Cohesive Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Security, a BearCom company, today announced the launch of StoneConnect™, a portfolio of field-proven integrations designed to unify video, access control, two-way radios, storage, cloud, alert systems, mobile assets and identity systems into a single, cohesive security ecosystem.

The StoneConnect™ portfolio represents a guiding philosophy: security systems should not operate in silos, but in sync.

Available with leading platforms such as Milestone XProtect, LenelS2 OnGuard and NetBox and others, StoneConnect™ transforms fragmented technologies into coordinated operational response. The portfolio includes:

CareConnect™ , integrating wearable and fixed panic buttons directly with radios and video

, integrating wearable and fixed panic buttons directly with radios and video MobileConnect™ , bringing vehicles into the security environment through secure cloud connectivity

, bringing vehicles into the security environment through secure cloud connectivity HRConnect™ , synchronizing HR and LDAP systems with access control

, synchronizing HR and LDAP systems with access control LMRConnect™ , broadcasting critical video and access events over two-way radios

, broadcasting critical video and access events over two-way radios StorageConnect™ , purpose-built surveillance storage for on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployments

, purpose-built surveillance storage for on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployments AccessConnect™, integrating access control systems with video for context-rich investigations





Each integration is engineered, tested and refined through real-world deployments across data centers, healthcare, distribution and logistics, education, utilities, municipalities and critical infrastructure and petrochemical environments.

“Anyone can install products,” said Andy Schreyer, vice president of technology at Stone Security. “A true integrator engineers outcomes.”

With StoneConnect™, alerts trigger coordinated action, identity changes update automatically and door events surface video instantly. Two-Way Radios communicate what cameras capture, vehicles become part of the security perimeter and storage performs precisely as surveillance demands.

In an industry crowded with resellers and feature lists, Stone Security is setting a new standard - delivering integration not as an afterthought, but as the foundation.

About Stone Security

Stone Security, a BearCom company, is a leading provider of advanced security integration solutions, delivering engineered outcomes for organizations across North America. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting complex security ecosystems that unify video surveillance, access control, communications, cloud infrastructure and identity systems.

With deep expertise across platforms such as Milestone XProtect, LenelS2 OnGuard and NetBox, Stone Security helps organizations move beyond fragmented technologies to achieve coordinated, real-time operational response. Its solutions are built for performance, scalability and reliability across critical environments including healthcare, education, utilities, municipalities and enterprise organizations.

Stone Security differentiates itself through a focus on integration-first design, rigorous real-world testing and a commitment to long-term customer success. By aligning technology with operational needs, the company enables clients to enhance safety, improve situational awareness and drive more efficient security outcomes.