Stone Security Kicks Off CONNECT 2026: The Americas Tour on May 5 Following ISC West Debut

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Security, a BearCom company, today announced it will officially launch CONNECT 2026: The Americas Tour on May 5 at its Global Technology Center in Las Vegas, following the tour’s introduction at its ISC West Open House.

CONNECT 2026: The Americas Tour is a multi-city regional event series designed to bring customers, partners and industry leaders together to explore how security, communications and operational technologies perform more effectively when connected.

Built around the momentum of StoneConnect™, introduced earlier this year, the tour will showcase how video, access control, two-way radio, mobile assets, cloud, storage and alerting technologies can operate in sync to support stronger situational awareness, faster response and improved day-to-day operations.

The May 5 Las Vegas event marks the first stop in a tour spanning the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, with additional stops planned across major regional markets, as well as select grand opening events.

“Customers have told us they want more than to hear about connected systems — they want to see them working in practical environments,” said Andy Schreyer, vice president of technology at Stone Security. “The Americas Tour is an opportunity to demonstrate how technologies that have traditionally operated separately can work together to improve response, efficiency and operational outcomes.”

Unlike traditional trade events, CONNECT is designed as a hands-on, regional experience focused on outcomes for end users across security, IT, facilities, operations and public safety. Each stop will feature live demonstrations, customer use cases and collaboration with Stone Security, BearCom and ecosystem partners including Axis Communications, Milestone Systems, LenelS2 and Wesco.

“Following the response at ISC West, we saw an opportunity to take that momentum directly into local markets,” said Patrick Kilbourn, vice president of marketing at Stone Security. “The Americas Tour is about creating a regional experience where customers, partners and our teams can engage around real-world challenges, see what’s possible and continue building stronger connections market by market.”

Select stops will also support expansion initiatives and new office openings, reinforcing the company’s continued growth across key markets.

Registration for CONNECT 2026: The Americas Tour is now open. The full schedule and event details are available on the Stone Security events page.

About Stone Security

Stone Security, a BearCom company, is a provider of advanced security integration solutions, delivering engineered outcomes for organizations across North America. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting complex security ecosystems that unify video surveillance, access control, communications, cloud infrastructure and identity systems.

With expertise across platforms such as Milestone XProtect, LenelS2 OnGuard and NetBox, Stone Security helps organizations move beyond fragmented technologies to achieve coordinated, real-time operational response. Its solutions are designed for performance, scalability and reliability across critical environments including healthcare, education, utilities, municipalities and enterprise organizations.

Stone Security emphasizes integration-first design, real-world testing and long-term customer success. By aligning technology with operational needs, the company enables clients to enhance safety, improve situational awareness and drive more efficient security outcomes.

Media Contact:

Patrick Kilbourn

Vice President, Marketing

Stone Security

patrick@stonesecurity.net