gategroup FY 2025 Trading Update

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 25, 2026: gategroup Holding AG (“gategroup”) today announces preliminary, unaudited key financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2025. For the period, the company generated revenues of EUR 5.61 billion (2024: EUR 5.47 billion), with EBITDA reaching EUR 467 million (2024: EUR 410 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 8.3 percent (2024: 7.5 percent). Net debt/ EBITDA stood at 3.25x (2024: 3.74x) and gross capital expenditures for the period amounted to EUR 88 million (2024: EUR 72 million)1.

In line with the Group’s strategy to better align its financial presentation with the currency in which it generates the majority of its revenues and the denominational structure of its global operations, gategroup is transitioning its reporting currency from Swiss Francs (CHF) to Euros (EUR), starting with the 2025 reporting cycle. After completing the full audit of the 2025 results, the 2025 annual report will be published in EUR in early April 2026.

gategroup is also pleased to announce the successful completion of its recent bond repurchasing tender for its CHF 350m bond which matures in February 2027. A total of CHF 92 million in bonds was tendered and accepted for repurchase, highlighting gategroup’s continued ambition to further strengthen its balance sheet.

Advancing the long-term trajectory of our company, gategroup and its shareholders are currently evaluating a range of strategic options to support future growth, including a potential public listing. No decision has been taken at this time.







1 Conversation based on respective reported historical exchange rates

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About gategroup

gategroup is a leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 300 locations in more than 68 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world’s leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at www.gategroup.com

Disclaimer

Certain financial information in this presentation is presented in Euro (EUR) and includes amounts originally denominated in Swiss Francs (CHF). Foreign exchange rate fluctuations between currencies, including between Swiss Francs and the Euro, may materially affect the figures presented, and no assurance can be given that the exchange rates used herein reflect current or future market rates. Certain financial information in this document is unaudited and, as such, actual data could vary, possibly significantly, from the data set forth herein. This publication contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “estimate”, “predict”, “intend”, “target”, “assume”, “may”, “will” “could” and similar expression are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this publication but may prove to be erroneous and are subject to a variety of significant uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements. Among these factors are changes in overall economic conditions, changes in demand for our products, changes in the demand for, or price of, oil, risk of terrorism, war, geopolitical or other exogenous shocks to the airline sector, risks of increased competition, manufacturing and product development risks, loss of key customers, changes in government regulations, foreign and domestic political and legislative risks, risks associated with foreign operations and foreign currency exchange rates and controls, strikes, embargoes, weather-related risks and other risks and uncertainties. We therefore caution investors and prospective investors against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons for which actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.