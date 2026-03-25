EarthDaily Awarded a €480,000 French Government Grant to Support Agricultural Intelligence for Ukraine

TOULOUSE, France, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthDaily today announced that it has been awarded a €480,000 grant by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty under the FASEP (Fonds d'Études et d'Aide au Secteur Privé) program to support the Ukrainian government with advanced agricultural intelligence capabilities.



The award was granted to the French company GEOSYS, which was acquired by EarthDaily in 2021 and has since fully operated as such.

The project will provide in-season crop area estimates and yield trends across Ukraine at the regional level (Oblast), enabling the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine to strengthen agricultural monitoring and improve decision-making during a period of extraordinary disruption to the country’s food production systems.

The grant supports a multi-year initiative designed to apply EarthDaily’s advanced agricultural analytics and artificial intelligence models, as well as data from the EarthDaily Constellation which is set to become operational this summer. The project will focus on key crops such as winter wheat, winter barley, winter rapeseed, sunflower, and corn, to estimate crop production and monitor agricultural conditions across Ukraine delivering regular reports on crop area, yield forecasts, and regional production trends.

“This project demonstrates how advanced Earth observation and analytics can support governments during times of uncertainty,” said Cécile Tartarin, General Manager, Europe, EarthDaily. “Reliable agricultural intelligence is critical for food security, economic stability, and global commodity markets. We are honored to support the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture with the data and insights needed to understand crop conditions in near real time safeguarding its harvests, stabilizing market expectations and maintaining its vital role in global food production.”

The FASEP Innovation Verte program accelerates the deployment of advanced, environmentally focused technologies from French companies to address global challenges such as climate resilience, sustainable agriculture, and food security, while this project showcases how high‑impact Earth observation analytics can strengthen national agricultural monitoring and improve transparency across global supply chains.

At the same time, FASEP is designed to propel the international growth of French industry, with a Steering Committee representing French retailers, AgTech firms, seed and input providers, food and beverage companies, insurers, and financial institutions, ensuring continuous, practical feedback throughout the project and creating a clear path for future adoption of calibrated analytics across their platforms and operational models.

In addition to supporting Ukraine’s agricultural resilience, the impact of this partnership will demonstrate how Earth observation analytics can strengthen national agricultural monitoring systems and improve transparency across global food supply chains.

The grant agreement was formally approved by the French Ministry of Economy on November 24, 2025, with implementation coordinated through BPI France Assurance Export, acting on behalf of the French government, and the support of the French Ambassy in Kyiv.

About EarthDaily

EarthDaily is a global Earth observation company focused on delivering science-grade data and analytics designed for broad-area change detection and decision-centric intelligence. With the upcoming launch of the EarthDaily Constellation, the company is building a foundation for daily, globally consistent Earth intelligence to support governments and enterprises operating in complex, high-impact environments.



To learn more, visit earthdaily.com and follow EarthDaily on LinkedIn (@EarthDaily) and X (@EarthDailyA).

Contacts

Tanya CrossVice President, Global Marketing and Communications

EarthDaily

tanya.cross@earthdaily.com



Alliance Advisors IR

EarthDaily

PR@allianceadvisors.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b643c25d-33d1-4a71-89cc-67c0525bd1a3